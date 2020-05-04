Latest game-breaking League bug heals Pyke to full health with one Q

Two runes and one item is all you need.

It appears that League of Legends’ scariest pirate just got scarier.

League fans are complaining about a Pyke bug that heals the Bloodharbor Ripper to full health after casting Bone Skewer (Q). YouTuber Vandiril broke down the Patch 10.9 glitch in a video yesterday, detailing three things you need to pull off the bug.

“You need the Aftershock, you need the Manaflow Band, so two runes, and then you need one item,” the YouTuber said. “You need the Catalyst. So for whatever reason, this combination of items bugs the Pyke and allows him to get insane healing.”

The Aftershock rune grants bonus armor and magic resistance after immobilizing an enemy, releasing a shockwave that deals damage based on bonus health. Manaflow Band permanently increases your maximum mana when hitting an enemy with an ability. And Catalyst of Aeons restores health equal to 20 percent of mana spent from abilities.

It’s unclear how this odd assortment of health and mana enhancements work together, but it reproduces the bug every time. As long as players have both runes ready to use, they’ll get a gigantic heal from fully casting their Q to immobilize a target.

Since players can only proc Manaflow Band 10 times in a game, however, the giga-heal will also only work those 10 times.

Vandiril tested the bug in a custom game, using a Catalyst and five other health items, healing over 2,000 HP with one Q.

Riot hasn’t addressed the Pyke bug yet. But if it continues to be a problem in matchmaking, it’ll likely be patched out in a future update.