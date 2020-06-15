Some new faces are at the top of the leaderboards.

The 2020 LCS Summer Split has finally begun. After the first week of pro League of Legends play, some familiar faces have risen up to lead the pack in kills. But there are also a few new names making their mark early in the season.

Evil Geniuses mid laner Jiizuke did some work this past weekend, collecting 14 kills through his team’s matches against 100 Thieves and CLG. He leads the league in kills early in the season, along with having eight assists and only one death.

Jiizuke doesn’t actually lead the league in damage, though. That title goes to Team Liquid’s rookie AD carry Edward “Tactical” Ra, who also has the second-most kills in the LCS with 12. He even leads the league with 751 average damage to champions per minute and has the second-highest damage percentage in the league.

Tactical was promoted to Liquid’s starting roster after a disappointing Spring Split that saw the four-time LCS champions finish in ninth place. He replaced superstar ADC Doublelift after he left the roster to re-join TSM in the offseason.

Meanwhile, FlyQuest’s star mid laner PowerOfEvil comes in third with 10 kills in his first weekend of the summer. Although his team came up short in their first match against Cloud9, they had a great bounce-back performance against Immortals the day after.

The 22-year-old had an MVP-caliber season in the spring and will look to replicate his performance to help FlyQuest reach the LCS finals for a second split in the row.

The 2020 LCS Spring Split will continue on Friday, June 19 with Golden Guardians vs. CLG at 8pm CT.