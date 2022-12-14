Jankos pins his roster leak slip-up on League’s announcement culture

Jankos accidentally leaked a League of Legends roster move on Jan. 13, and now he’s defending his blunder.

The Team Heretics player leaked Martin “Yike” Sundelin will be G2’s new jungler for the 2023 season. In a recent stream, Jankos pinned the blame on League’s announcement culture. He explained that most roster moves in League are widely known months before they’re made official thanks to journalists.

“To be honest, I think that all of the… teams are kinda announced. Like all of the teams are kinda announced without being announced, you know what I mean?” Jankos said on stream. “So don’t blame me.”

G2’s new roster has yet to be made official. The team parted ways with Jankos, Flakked, and Targamas earlier this month but hasn’t signed any new players. A report from Nov. 5, however, indicates Yike will be replacing Jankos. Hans Sama, meanwhile, will be taking over from Flakked, according to a report, and Mikyx will reportedly be the new support in place of Targamas.

In Jankos’ defense, almost all League roster moves are reported by journalists before they’re made official by teams.

G2 isn’t the only LEC org that has yet to confirm its lineup for next season. Team Vitality and Fnatic are in the same boat.