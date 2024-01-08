Is Silco from Arcane coming to League of Legends?

In 2021 Riot Games debuted its animated series, Arcane, based on its flagship game, League of Legends. While most main characters were taken directly from the popular MOBA, some characters, like Silco, are original, which ponders the question will he be added to the game.

The series premiered on Netflix in November 2021, and instantly sparked discussions within the League community. The fans came up with numerous theories, some of which seem to be confirmed in the upcoming season two. At the same time, they started wondering which characters will be added to Riot’s titles, and if so, when.

One of those original characters created by Riot specifically for Arcane is Silco. Silco is a radical leader from Zaun who wishes to see the region completely severed from Piltover. In Arcane, he is most closely associated with poisonous gas and chemicals, which led many League fans to believe that he could use some of his concoctions on Summoner’s Rift.

Is Silco coming to League of Legends?

Unfortunately for the Silco diehards out there, Silco isn’t coming to League, at least so far. The Zaun’s Baron was added to another game from Riot, Teamfight Tactics, in Patch 12.4, which was launched in February 2022, shortly after Arcane’s release.

Silco is a champion in Teamifight Tactics, but not in League. Image via Riot Games

As a result, fans anticipated the character to make his way onto the Summoner’s Rift as well, but so far there hasn’t been a single tease hinting that could actually happen.

That won’t likely change. Riot confirmed Silco wouldn’t be joining League last year when it revealed the character would be a unit in Set 6.5 of Teamfight Tactics.

Will any Arcane characters be added to League of Legends?

No need to be saddened, Arcane fans. Fortunately, the developers are aiming to add one of its original characters—Ambessa Medarda.

The Noxian overlord is coming to the game in 2024. Image via Riot Games

In the 2024 Look Ahead, Riot revealed some of its plans for the year regarding League. The studio shed some light on the upcoming champions to the MOBA. While two of them are originally created, the third one, Ambessa Medarda, is widely known from Arcane.

Medarda made her first appearance in Arcane quite late, because only in episode eight. She shows up like a true Noxian warlord, striking fear in many who encounter her, except maybe Mel Medarda, who’s naturally her daughter.

We’ve yet to receive any details regarding Ambessa’s revival and abilities, but given the cliffhanger by the end of Arcane’s season one, we’re certain we will see plenty of her in season two. Besides, with the show coming back in November, we’d guess Ambessa’s release date will be around that date as well.