League of Legends is one of the most popular online games, and it doesn’t look like that will change anytime soon.

Riot Games is making sure to update the game every two weeks, regularly tweaking the meta. As a result, the game almost always feels fresh and can offer players something new. The developers also add something entirely different during the game’s preseasons, changing elements of gameplay, such as the jungle, items, and more.

With the game and its esports scene thriving, the League is here to stay. It’s tough to imagine the popular MOBA vanishing anytime soon.

Growth is often affiliated with publishing on other platforms as well. And while that may happen sometime in the future for League, it hasn’t happened yet.

Is League of Legends on Xbox?

With League getting on Xbox Game Pass on PCs, many players have wondered if the game made it onto the console. Unfortunately for Xbox players, Riot’s stand-out production isn’t available on the platform.

There is still, however, a possibility the developers ship the game to platforms other than PC and Mac in the distant future. Though the title seems to be too complicated for consoles, the developers did create Wild Rift for mobile devices, so it should be possible.