Imaqtpie says playing AD carry is like “working [a] 9-to-5” job

Popular League of Legends streamer Michael “imaqtpie” Santana commented on the current state of AD carry and explained how farm-dependent the role has become during a Twitch live stream today.

At 13 minutes into the game, imaqtpie, playing as Twitch, took the tier-one tower in bot lane while his mid laner and jungler pushed the enemy team’s mid lane inhibitor. And while doing so, he had a few comments on his role as an AD main.

“This is a 4v5 and I’m still bound by farming the fucking wave, because if I don’t, I’ll actually just make it a 4v4,” the streamer said. “My Zoe and my fucking jungler—they’re all having fun like running around fucking killing people and I’m just sitting here…I’m literally working my 9-to-5 while these guys are out fucking partying.”

Imaqtpie isn’t the only voice in the scene to comment on the stale state of the bot lane recently. Earlier in the month, G2 Esports star mid laner Rasmus “Caps” Winther commented on upcoming changes to the role and admitted to disliking playing AD carry in solo queue.

“Once you get items, you’re actually strong, right?” Caps said. “But it’s just so frustrating to play [as ADC] until that point basically. Cause it feels like…everyone’s job is to kill you and you’re just try to survive, and you don’t really have the greatest tools for it.”

Luckily for AD mains everywhere, Riot is planning on buffing the role next week with the game’s upcoming patch.

League of Legends lead gameplay designer Mark “Scruffy” Yetter detailed the changes coming with the patch earlier in the week, including buffs for Zeal items and specific “scaling focused” changes for Lucian, Kalista, Tristana, and Vayne. Similarly, bot lane marksmen will all gain 30 base hp, as well as two additional hp per level.

The proposed AD carry changes are scheduled to go live with Patch 10.11, which arrives on live servers May 28.