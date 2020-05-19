Riot details “scaling buffs” for Lucian, Kalista, Tristana, and Vayne in today’s League Patch 10.11 preview

The changes should help them in the bot lane while not making them overpowered in solo lanes.

League of Legends lead gameplay designer Mark “Scruffy” Yetter further broke down changes to AD carries today, focusing on the marksmen and women who can also be played in solo lanes.

Lucian, Kalista, Tristana, and Vayne are getting “scaling focused” buffs to avoid the “risk of them skewing solo lanes,” Scruffy previously said.

LoL patch 10.11 preview with changes:



Some of these buffs are softer than others but we only aim for what would be appropriate for each champion. pic.twitter.com/wD9IOG0COv — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) May 19, 2020

The second auto attack on Lucian’s passive will now get a larger crit damage bonus, going up from 75 percent to 100. While this won’t necessarily help him in solo lanes, it’ll certainly aid his burst damage toward the later stages of a game.

Kalista’s W passive damage is being increased from 10 to 18 percent to 14 to 18 percent. This is actually an insightful tweak that will help her in the bot lane but do nothing for her solo lane power. The Soul-Mark passive gives her bonus percent health damage when her Oathsworn ally deals damage to the same target. While Kalista can theoretically make the jungler her Oathsworn while playing a solo lane, it won’t be as effective as it is on a support.

Tristana’s getting an attack speed ratio buff, which will help her transition to the late game quicker. And the bonus AD on Vayne’s tumble is getting bumped to 60 to 80 percent, up from 50 to 70 percent.

Since those ADCs are often found in solo lanes, they needed a different tweak to help their bot-lane power. The more orthodox ADCs are getting base HP buffs and should also benefit from the movement speed improvements coming to all Zeal items.

ADCs aside, Graves and Talon are getting considerable nerfs to their Qs. Janna’s W damage is taking a hit, as well as the cooldown on Syndra’s E stun. And Fiddlesticks, Lux, Gangplank, Hecarim, and Kai’Sa have fallen into Riot’s favor, enjoying considerable buffs in the upcoming patch.