How to check League of Legends’ PBE server status

Now you can see if the server is offline before logging in.

League of Legends’ servers have been notorious for going down due to different issues—and the Public Beta Environment server isn’t an exception to this.

In the past, you couldn’t really tell if the issue was on your end or Riot’s. But now, it’s quite simple to check the server status and find out who or what is responsible for your failure to connect.

Riot’s official website

The first thing you’ll want to do if you’re experiencing any issues connecting to League’s PBE server is to go to Riot’s official website. This is where the developer posts messages regarding recent events or reports happening in all of its games.

Screengrab via Riot Games

If there’s no message and you’re still having issues, go to the League section. Once there, choose the PBE option next to the Language option to show you the server status.

Screengrab via Riot Games

If everything is working correctly, the message should say, “No recent issues or events to report.” In this case, there were some issues due to higher than normal game traffic and the practice mode was taken offline.

If, however, you don’t see any messages and still can’t connect, check the Riot Games Support page on Twitter as well. If there are any major issues affecting any servers, Riot will tweet about it to keep the player base informed.