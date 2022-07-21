Hex Flash reportedly disabled in LCK following bug

Hex Flash has reportedly been disabled in the 2022 LCK Summer Split, according to Inven’s Yeon-jae Shin.

This Summoner Spell ban, which is presumably a temporary precaution, comes after a bug involving Flash disrupted yesterday’s match between DWG KIA and Nongshim RedForce in the South Korean League of Legends competitive.

During the match, Nongshim’s support Effort couldn’t use the Flash he had available via Hex Flash thanks to a bug. This led to the LCK pausing the match and restarting after considering a Chronobreak.

“There was a plan to Chronobreak to before the bug occurs, but due to a Chronobreak system error the game cannot be restored back to the same game state,” the LCK said in a statement. “According to the rules, an automatic win cannot be awarded until the game state reaches past 20 minutes, and a regame with the same ban/pick is not possible due to the game already having reached a state where strategies have been revealed.”

A notice regarding 07/20 Match 52 NS vs DK, Game 2: pic.twitter.com/9rJrAyC9cU — LCK (@LCK) July 20, 2022

It took appropriately an hour for the LCK to restart the match. DWG KIA, who are now third in the standings with an 8-3 record, ended up dominating the series 2-0.

It remains to be seen when the LCK will enable Hex Flash again. The league has yet to provide a statement about the temporary ban.