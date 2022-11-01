Head coach Bengi can make history at Worlds 2022—if T1 lift the Summoner’s Cup

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



After more than a month of incredible League of Legends action, there are only two teams remaining in the 2022 World Championship.

This coming weekend, T1 and DRX will collide in an explosive battle filled with multiple storylines that could break into the history books, including one coach who could make his mark with a win for the boys in red. If T1 are able to bring home the Summoner’s Cup, the team’s interim head coach Bae “Bengi” Seong-woong could become the first person to win the tournament as a player and a coach.

Bengi has been a League coach since he retired from pro play in 2017. The 28-year-old last played in the LPL for Vici Gaming but is most well-known for his stint with SK Telecom T1 from 2013 to 2016. Across that period, he won Worlds three times alongside legendary players like Bang, Wolf, Duke, Impact, and the greatest of all time, Faker.

After a two-year break from any participation in the pro scene, Bengi returned as the head coach for T1’s Challenger team in 2021, where he helped the squad win a championship during that following Spring Split. He was quickly moved up to the main roster’s coaching staff and eventually became the interim head coach before the start of Worlds 2022.

Should T1 take home the championship this coming weekend, Bengi would break into a category of his own. Not many League players move forward to become coaches, which means that the veteran jungler could hold a record by his lonesome for quite some time.

But he must rely on the new generation of T1 talent to take down DRX in the finals of Worlds 2022 to do so. The underdogs have written themselves a thrilling Cinderella story and the only thing missing is the fairy tale ending where they lift the trophy over their heads.

You can catch the exciting conclusion to this incredible event on Saturday, Nov. 5.