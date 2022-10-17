This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



Be gamble aware!

The LCS, despite failing to qualify for the knockout stage of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship and heading home practically empty-handed, somehow came out on top in the head-to-head against the LEC at the event.

LCS teams finished the tournament 5-3 against the LEC squads at Worlds 2022.

The games won by NA are Evil Geniuses’ 3-0 win over MAD Lions in the play-ins and Cloud9 and EG’s victories in the second week of the group stage against Fnatic and G2 Esports, respectively

Europe’s three wins come from Fnatic’s early beating of EG in the play-ins and their win against C9 in the first week of the group stage. G2 also added to that by winning their first game against EG in the groups, which was their only win in the tournament.

While NA had the best record in the head-to-head against EU, only one Western team—Rogue—advanced to the knockout stage of the tournament. The 2022 LEC Summer Split champion finished second in Group C.

Their opponent in the Worlds 2022 quarterfinals is set to be JD Gaming—the winners of Group B. If Rogue manage to defeat the LPL representatives, they will face either T1 or Royal Never Give Up in the semifinals.

Worlds 2022 returns on Thursday, Oct. 20 with the first quarterfinal of the tournament.