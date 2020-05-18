Hanwha Life Esports signs former Griffin bot laner Viper

Bottom-dwelling LCK team Hanwha Life Esports has added former Griffin AD carry Viper to its League of Legends lineup, the organization announced today. This is the fourth roster change that Hanwha has made this month in an effort to rebuild for the upcoming Summer Split.
With former Worlds contender Griffin failing to requalify for the 2020 LCK Summer Split and its roster crumbling to pieces, many League fans were wondering where the team’s talented players would end up. It makes perfect sense for Hanwha to pick up Viper, who will also be reunited with his former bot lane partner, Lehends.
Hanwha’s current starting ADC is a former support player, which may not be optimal for a team competing in one of the most competitive regions in the world. The team was already in the middle of a roster shuffle, too. Earlier this month, they let go of Tempt and Zenit and brought up DuDu, a trainee top laner from their youth squad.
A player of Viper’s caliber, who’s shown the ability to carry his team during a competition as tough a Worlds, could transform Hanwha into a real threat in the upcoming Summer Split of the LCK.
You can watch Viper’s 2020 redemption arc when the LCK returns on June 16.