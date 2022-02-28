Golden Guardians pull off comeback over Immortals, move to 5-4 record in LCS 2022 Spring

The Golden Guardians have been one of the biggest surprises of the split.

The Golden Guardians snatched victory from Immortals’ hands after one decisive teamfight helped them snowball a comeback to end the first half of the LCS 2022 Spring Split 5-4. The team now sits tied for a top-four spot.

Immortals and Golden Guardians, both 4-4 heading into today, have been pleasant surprises to start the first half of the LCS 2022 Spring Split. This Super Week meeting even meant one would end the first round-robin with a positive record.

Golden Guardians end the first round robin at 5-4 and tied for fourth place in the #LCS #GGWIN pic.twitter.com/Jj6V9hmL2d — LCS (@LCSOfficial) February 28, 2022

The first minutes of the game began with a battle for pressure, with both teams dodging near-death experiences in the first 10 minutes. For IMT, support Destiny was dropped to one HP in a trade at the 4-minute mark while Ablazeolive fell behind after a poor trade with PowerofEvil’s Orianna. However, these close calls ultimately led to a battle for tempo, which Golden Guardians had won with a 1k gold lead over IMT at ten minutes, alongside two dragons.

Immortals were able to defeat Baron Nashor early and looked to be claiming control of the game, until Golden Guardians bagged the second Baron at 29 minutes to swing the gold–and map control–back in their direction again.

WE'RE BACK IN THIS! After a scrappy fight and a few picks, the second baron is OURS #GGWIN



▶️ https://t.co/v5ZvEniuSO pic.twitter.com/bWBNKyyHjQ — Golden Guardians (@GoldenGuardians) February 28, 2022

This led to one final fight in mid as Golden Guardians killed IMT’s carries to push through to the Nexus and polish off an impressive comeback. The result leaves them on a 5-4 record. With this comeback victory, Golden Guardians have moved into a three-way tie in the LCS 2022 Spring Split with FlyQuest and 100 Thieves.

Golden Guardians will look to extend their recent success into the second half of the round-robin in Week Five against heavy-hitters Team Liquid and Evil Geniuses.