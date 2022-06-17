G2 Esports begin quest for 10th LEC title with win over Astralis on opening day of Summer Split

Are we seeing the start of yet another winning streak?

G2 Esports, who are fresh off a trip to the Mid-Season Invitational, a tournament at which they finished in the top four for the third time in franchise history, opened up their title defense campaign with a lopsided victory over Astralis.

The LEC Spring Split champion returned to action today on the opening day of the Summer Split, handily defeating Astralis in 34 minutes. The top side of G2 led the team to victory, with top laner Broken Blade picking up right where he left off in the spring, finishing the game with a perfect scoreline of 6/0/4. Jungler Jankos also held point with a 1/1/13 mark.

At the 30-minute mark of the game, Jankos and G2 secured a game-clinching Baron (and the final three dragons of the game) that eventually propelled them to victory.

For Astralis, the Summer Split presents the team with a prime opportunity to turn their ill-fated reputation around and begin to climb upwards in a league where they’ve historically dwelled in the basement.

Before the Summer Split, the team made roster moves in the top lane, as well as the jungle and support positions. Two former LEC All-Pros in Vizicsacsi and Xerxe were brought in during the mid-season break in order to reform the team’s top side. Today, the Vizicsacsi/Xerxe duo combined for a 0/9/6 scoreline in their combined return to the European stage.

Astralis will look to bounce back from today’s loss with a match against Team BDS tomorrow as they attempt to earn their first playoff berth in team history later on in the summer.

G2, who went on a 24-game winning streak earlier in the season before seeing their winning ways snapped at the Mid-Season Invitational by PSG Talon, will have the chance to get another winning streak going when they face off against Spring Split runners-up Rogue.