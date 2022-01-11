Former G2 assistant coach Nelson joins Excel Esports

Nelson will look to exact revenge on his former team on opening day of the 2022 LEC Spring Split.

Former G2 Esports assistant coach Sng “Nelson” Yi-Wei has made the transition over to Excel Esports as the League of Legends team’s new assistant coach for the 2022 LEC Spring Split.

Nelson joined G2 for the 2021 LEC Summer Split. Though he helped the team finish second in the regular season, G2 ultimately crumbled during the playoffs.

G2 began their playoff run losing to MAD Lions in the first round of the winners bracket before officially being eliminated from Worlds contention when they lost to Fnatic, finishing the split in fourth place. And after missing out on its first League World Championship since the organization entered the LEC in 2016, G2 made multiple changes to both its roster and coaching staff this offseason.

Nelson comes to Excel with a wealth of coaching experience ranging from Hong Kong Attitude of the PCS, Vivo Keyd in CBLOL, LNG Esports in the LPL, and, most recently, G2.

Excel had an unfortunate but promising year in 2021, where the team finished 7-11 in both the spring and summer. Retaining the majority of its Summer Split lineup, apart from the addition of former Rogue top laner Finn, the British esports organization will look to have a breakout year in 2022.

Known for his drafting and strategic capabilities, Nelson will assist veteran head coach Joey “Youngbuck“ Steltenpool in trying to help Excel qualify for the LEC playoffs for the first time since joining the league in 2019.

The 2022 LEC Spring Split begins on Jan. 14. Excel will face off against Nelson’s former team, G2, in their first game of the season.