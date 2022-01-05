LEC 2022 Spring Split schedule revealed: Vitality and MAD Lions face off in first match

Riot Games has published the schedule for the first part of the LEC 2022 Spring Split on the LoL Esport website. League of Legends fans will finally get the chance to watch their favorite teams during the first super week, which consists of three consecutive days of best-of-one matches.

The first day of the split, as previously announced, will be Jan. 14, and, surprisingly, fans will not see G2 or Fnatic battle in the first match. The honor has been given to Team Vitality and MAD Lions. The former will show up with a formidable lineup, which has already been defined by many as the superteam of the league. The latter present a team that has undergone profound changes since winning both splits in 2021.

Screengrab via LoL Esports

Closing the first day of the super week will be a match between Team BDS and Fnatic. Even if this will be the first time League fans see Team BDS roster competing in the LEC, there is already animosity between them and Fnatic due to disputes between Fnatic’s former top laner, Adam, and their current ADC, Upset.

Team BDS will also open the second day of the competition. This time the new LEC team will go against Excel, who will face off against G2 on their first day of the split. Following this match will be Rogue vs. Misfits, two teams that provided sparks last year—especially Rogue who, with each split, seem to be getting closer and closer to winning the title.

The previous year’s champions, MAD Lions, will take on SK Gaming in the third match of the day. SK also made changes to their roster during the offseason, bringing in jungler Gilius from the disbanded Schalke 04 roster.

Screengrab via LoL Esports

Closing the second day of the 2022 LEC Spring Split will be Vitality vs. Fnatic. Both teams are considered to be among the strongest in the league, thanks to the offseason that has rewarded them with some of the most sought-after talent not only from the European market but also from overseas.

The first match of the last day of the super week goes to Team Vitality vs. Excel, followed by Misfits vs. BDS.

Screengrab via LoL Esports

The last, but certainly not least, match of the super week will be between MAD Lions vs. G2. The last time these two teams clashed was in the playoffs of the Summer Split last year, where MAD Lions confined their rivals to a 3-1 loss, which ultimately determined their exit from Worlds contention.

The LEC 2022 Spring Split kicks off on Jan. 14. Catch all the matches on the LoL Esports website.