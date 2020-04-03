Fnatic’s week 3 match against G2 had the highest peak viewership for any LEC regular season game at 475K

Even with all the obstacles this season, the LEC still set records.

The LEC has continued to see impressive growth this season, even amid the coronavirus lockdown. And last week, the league set a peak viewer record for any LEC regular season game at just over 475,000 watching Fnatic’s match against G2 Esports on week three.

The LEC’s average minute audience has also increased by 10 percent when comparing to last year’s Spring Split—big contributors to these numbers have come from Riot Games’ Spanish, French, German, Polish, and Italian streams, which have all seen growth over 2020 so far.

Last season, the 2019 LEC Summer Split’s highest peak viewership count of the regular season sat at just over 300,000. Fnatic and G2 were the two teams who set that number that year, which shows that the marquee matchup has gotten better and better as the seasons go by.

In fact, multiple games surpassed the 2019 summer record this year, including week seven’s match between G2 and Fnatic, week two’s match between G2 and Origen, and week four’s match between G2 and Schalke 04. A common denominator between all these games is clearly G2, which has become an easy pull for viewership since the team has become one of the best teams in the world, and the most popular in Europe.

With so many people stuck at home during the playoffs due to coronavirus-based quarantine, we might see record-breaking viewership numbers for both the LEC and LCS Spring Split playoffs. The season has been difficult, but the LoL Esports community has shown strength and adaptability, no matter what is thrown its way.

Catch the start of the 2020 LEC Spring Split postseason today, on Friday, April 3.