Fnatic top laner Adam wins 2021 LEC Rookie of the Summer Split award

Just three months after his LEC debut, Adam is poised to lead Fnatic back to the international stage.

Fnatic top laner Adam has won the LEC Rookie of the Split award for the 2021 Summer Split, the league announced today. Rookie of the Split voting was conducted by LEC team personnel, as well as the LEC broadcast team and third-party members of LEC-covering media publications.

Adam’s rapidly-paced rise to stardom began prior to the beginning of the Summer Split. Fnatic made the decision to buy out Adam’s contract from Karmine Corp for a total of €240,000 ($291,800) ahead of the season’s second-half mark, shaking up its League of Legends roster after a largely uneventful start to the year.

The decision, which was originally hailed as controversial, led to a landslide of roster changes for the team, including the forceful move of the team’s three-year veteran top laner Bwipo into the jungle position, as well as the trading away of Fnatic’s already-established jungler, Selfmade.

Since that point, though, both Adam and Bwipo have excelled in their respective roles for Fnatic and the two players led the organization to a qualifying berth at the 2021 World Championship. This season will mark Fnatic’s fifth consecutive appearance at Worlds.

As for Adam, the 19-year-old rookie collected 62 kills this summer, the most among all top laners in the LEC, according to League stats site Oracle’s Elixir. Perhaps what’s more impressive, though, is that Adam continually displayed his aggressive playstyle with a wide array of champions. His 10 different picks were tied for second-most among all top laners in the LEC this summer.

This weekend, Adam and Fnatic will look to cap off their Summer Split performance by capturing the franchise’s first LEC title since 2018. They’re in the postseason’s lower bracket right now and would have to win back-to-back best-of-five series against Rogue and MAD Lions to successfully capture LEC glory.

Fnatic’s playoff run continues tomorrow, Aug. 28, with a do-or-die series against Rogue.

