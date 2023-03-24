Rocket stoppers: FlyQuest open LCS Spring Playoffs with dominant sweep over 100 Thieves

FlyQuest kicked off the LCS Spring playoffs in rollicking fashion, sweeping the red-hot 100 Thieves straight into the lower bracket. It took just over 90 minutes to complete the quick-fashion sweep, with only the second game taking a bit longer than it needed to due to a 5,000 gold deficit that needed to be overcome by FlyQuest.

The 3-0 victory for FlyQuest was a much-needed one, as the team came into the postseason on a cooled-off 6-4 stretch that saw them fall into the second seed in the Spring Playoffs behind Cloud9.

In quick turnaround fashion, FlyQuest has set up a trip to LCS Finals Weekend in Raleigh, North Carolina. Should they win just one more League playoffs series, they’ll get a direct ticket to the LCS grand finals.

Taking a rocket doesn't interest us, but we just bought our tickets to RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA!#ShowcaseGreatness | #FLYWIN pic.twitter.com/T7njIeBG75 — FlyQuest (@FlyQuest) March 23, 2023

Tonight, it was back to “The Prince Show” for FlyQuest, with the MVP candidate returning to form to post a monstrous single-series scoreline of 8/3/29. That hefty haul translates to a single-series KDA of 12.3—the highest among all pro League players in the match. Prince was also elected to the LCS’ second All-Pro team earlier this week, placing only behind C9 ADC Berserker across all players in the voting.

With this win, FlyQuest advances to the upper bracket semifinals, where the winner of a first-round matchup between C9 and CLG awaits. That matchup will be decided tomorrow, as CLG and C9 will face off in the next scheduled LCS playoff match.

As for 100 Thieves, their seven-game winning streak that propelled them from eighth place to third place in the span of three weeks came to a screeching halt.

Had the team not gone on a tear to secure a place in the upper bracket, they’d likely be eliminated right now, as it took a herculean effort for 100T to get into the top four. Now, the team faces an even heavier challenge, as a full-blown lower bracket run now stands between the Thieves and a spot in the Spring Finals.

Their run to the finals will begin this weekend when they get a shot at lower bracket redemption against sixth-seeded Golden Guardians, a team that they split their regular season Spring Split series with.

The LCS Spring Playoffs continue tomorrow at 4pm CT with Cloud9 vs. CLG.