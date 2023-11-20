Faker has 4 Worlds titles, but lags behind other star players in one LoL achievement

It goes without saying, Faker is an undisputed GOAT in League of Legends esports following his fourth Worlds victory on Nov. 19 with T1. But, despite having so many titles to his name, he heavily lags behind in one milestone.

Throughout his 11-year-old career, Faker has managed to secure only one pentakill, which was pointed out by one fan on Reddit. The Legendary Demon King did so during the SBENU Champions Spring 2015, according to Leaguepedia, using LeBlanc against NaJin e-mFire where Faker went 10/2/6 in the game overall.

If Faker finished his career now, he’d have more World Championships than pentakills. Not bad, eh? Photo via Riot Games

Back then, Faker was competing with another Worlds winning roster, alongside players like Bengi, MaRin, Bang, and Wolf, with whom he managed to win the 2015 League of Legends World Championship. Faker also repeated the feat the following year, which was his third triumph at Worlds, before going on a seven-year drought before winning once more last weekend.

When it comes to pentakills in competitive League, having only one to your name is a really subpar result. Players like Doublelift or Rekkles have 10 each, with Ruler scoring nine, and GALA and Uzi sitting at seven, according to Leaguepedia. A player named Celebrity from the Vietnamese and South-Asian region tops the scoreboard with 11 pentakills.

Like they say: a jack of all trades is a master of none. Despite having four Worlds titles in his trophy cabinet, Faker isn’t exactly a standout player regarding pentakills. But, with his invaluable input to T1 throughout history, and by being the only player to have four Summoner’s Cups, we’re certain it’s a statistic that we can just overlook.