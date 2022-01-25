Excel signs former G2 support Mikyx

The support has left G2 after more than three years with the team.

Mikyx has officially parted ways with G2 Esports and joined Excel Esports pending approval by Riot Games, the orgs revealed today.

As a result of this transfer, Mikyx will replace Advienne and reunite with Sng “Nelson” Yi Wei, the assistant coach of the LEC squad.

The 23-year-old support player was a key part of G2 for more than three years. He joined the team in 2018. At that time, Mikyx had already made a name for himself as one of the most promising support players in Europe after qualifying and competing at Worlds 2016 with Splyce

Mikyx’s biggest achievements came under the G2 banner, however. In total, he claimed the LEC trophy four times with the squad. G2’s most successful year in League of Legends was 2019 when the team triumphed at MSI and reached the finals of Worlds 2019.

After a disappointing 2021 season, though, the organization made the decision to overhaul its League roster, leaving Mikyx to warm the bench.

Mikyx is set to replace Advienne in the support role for Excel. “This decision was taken by the management only, without any open dialogue with my (now ex) teammates or any heads up to me prior to the decision already being made,” Advienne said in a twitlonger following the announcement. “During the offseason Excel made clear that the roster for 2022 was going to be rebuilt around Mark [Markoon] and I.”

Excel have been off to a rocky start in the 2022 LEC Spring Split. As of now, the team finds themselves in sixth place with a 2-3 record. Their schedule doesn’t get any easier, either. The team are scheduled to face MAD Lions, Rogue, and Fnatic in the coming weeks.