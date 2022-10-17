Korean teams have, as a rule, been prodigies of League of Legends from the moment they entered the world of esports, thanks to their discipline, game knowledge, and unrivaled mechanical prowess. Although we’re used to them always advancing to the knockout stage, the fact is that no LCK teams have been eliminated from the group for four years straight. And only two have failed to make it out in history.

The final round of the group stage came to a conclusion yesterday, on Oct. 17, with Gen.G and RNG securing the two final spots in the knockout stage. With Gen.G making it out of the group stage, they made history—every LCK team have moved past the play-in stage and the group stage, and into the knockout stage since 2018.

The only two Korean teams in the history of Worlds who failed to qualify for the knockout stage were Samsung Ozone and Gen. G. Samsung Ozone in 2013 had a score of 5-3 that simply wasn’t enough for them to get out of the group where European teams Fnatic and Gambit Gaming dominated. Gen.G fell short in season eight when facing the menaces RNG and Cloud9 used to be. The team went home humbled with a 1-5 record.

Today, all four LCK teams—Gen.G, T1, DWG KIA, and DRX—seem like the strongest competitors for the Summoner’s Cup, and with their eyes fixed on the prize, they’ll allow no obstacle to get in their way of becoming World Champions once again.

Worlds 2022 returns on Thursday, Oct. 20 with the quarterfinals.