DWG’s Canyon becomes first player to hit Challenger in Korean solo queue in League season 11 with a 76-percent win rate

One of the best junglers in the world has taken his spot at the top... for now.

It’s only been a few days since the start of League of Legends‘ season 11, but people are already climbing high up the ranked ladder. DWG’s star jungler Canyon, for example, has already become the first Challenger player in Korea with a 76-percent win rate.

Riot Games’ gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter revealed the names of the first players to reach the Challenger rank in various countries today, with Canyon jumping to the top in one of the most competitive regions in the world. He has 638 LP right now, according to OP.GG.

In Korea



JUGKING (DWG Canyon)



Cruised all the way there with an insane 76% win rate — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) January 12, 2021

Canyon has apparently been playing plenty of Nidalee during his climb, sporting a 77-percent win rate on the champion over 31 games. He also has an 88-percent win rate on Taliyah, but he’s only played eight games with the Stoneweaver.

The 19-year-old phenom is coming off of his first World Championship trophy with DWG. He was an integral part of the team’s success and proved that he was the best jungler in the world in 2020. He’ll look to continue his dominance during the 2021 LCK Spring Split against Korea’s finest.

Another Korean pro who’s hit Challenger is fellow jungler and current T1 starter, Cuzz. The 21-year-old is sitting behind Canyon with 540 LP and his most-played champs are Taliyah, Olaf, and Lillia. His best champion of the bunch is Olaf, with an impressive 78-percent win rate over nine games.

You can catch Canyon and the rest of DWG’s star-studded roster in action when they play their first match of the 2021 LCK Spring Split on Jan. 15.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.