Dplus KIA rebuilds LoL roster with 3 new additions, keeps ShowMaker with contract extension

After a disappointing end to the competitive League of Legends season, Dplus KIA has wiped the slate clean for the new year with three new player signings, along with one key extension to build around for 2024.

DK has re-signed superstar mid laner ShowMaker to a three-year contract extension, making him the cornerstone of the organization’s future. Starting support Kellin was also extended, joining players like former 2022 World Champion top laner Kingen and former KT Rolster AD carry Aiming. Lastly, DK also promoted promising rookie jungler Lucid to the main team from their Challengers roster.

Ever since getting promoted to the LCK in 2019, DK has boasted one of the most powerful mid-jungle duo in the world with Canyon and ShowMaker, who have been teammates for five years. But ever since the organization went to back-to-back World Championship finals in 2020 and 2021, they have constantly stumbled in their quest for both an LCK trophy and the Summoner’s Cup.

This year, for example, the team signed one of the best marksmen in League history and a defending World Champion in Deft but failed to break into the LCK’s upper echelon with back-to-back fifth-place finishes during the playoffs. Afterward, they also became the only Eastern team to miss the knockout stage at Worlds 2023 after losing to G2 Esports and KT Rolster.

It was a rather shocking end to the year for a team that boasted so much talent, but with so many contenders in the region like Gen.G, Hanwha Life Esports, T1, and KT, there isn’t much room for mistakes—and DK’s roster made plenty of mistakes on the Summoner’s Rift throughout the season.

Next year, however, the future is looking bright with the debut of Lucid to the starting roster. The 18-year-old jungler has spent the last three years in DK’s development system, building a reputation as one of the best prospects in the region. After dominating the Challengers scene, he is ready to spread his wings and prove his worth to not only his teammates, but to the LCK faithful in 2024.