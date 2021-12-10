Doinb joins LNG Esports ahead of 2022 LPL season

The former cornerstone of FPX has found a new home in the LPL.

Former FunPlus Phoenix star Doinb has joined LNG Esports as the team’s starting mid laner for the 2022 professional League of Legends season. Doinb spent the last three seasons with FPX, winning the League World Championship with the team in 2019.

Doinb will join an LNG roster fresh off a trip to Worlds. The team came within one game of qualifying for the quarterfinals of this year’s World Championship but were denied the chance to do so in a last-chance tiebreaker by MAD Lions of the LEC.

In 2022, four of the five players from this year’s Worlds-qualifying lineup will return to LNG. Top laner Ale, jungler Tarzan, and the bottom lane pair of Light and Iwandy are all under contract with the team through at least the 2022 season. LNG parted ways with mid laner Icon last month after he played with the team for just one season.

Doinb, a player of South Korean descent, became the first foreign player in the history of the LPL to qualify for residency in the Chinese domestic league back in 2019. The six-year veteran has played his entire career with Chinese teams.

Doinb claimed the 2021 LPL Summer Split MVP award while bringing FPX to back-to-back finals appearances in domestic play this season. He and FPX, despite being heavily favored at the World Championship, also failed to advance past the Worlds group stage earlier this year.

Doinb will make his debut with LNG Esports when the LPL Spring Split kicks off next year. The league has not yet released an official start date for the 2022 season.

