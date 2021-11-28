LNG parts ways with Icon

LNG Esports parted ways with mid laner Xie “Icon” Tian-Yu today. Icon spent nearly a year with the team after signing with LNG in December 2020.

During his time with LNG, Icon contributed to one of the organization’s most successful years in the LPL yet. Despite finishing eighth in the Spring Split, LNG quickly became one of the top teams in Summer Split and finished fourth in the Summer Playoffs.

[LNG LoL Roster Change]



Today is the official departure for our mid laner @icon_xie!



Thank you for your 347 amazing days, 124 matches, 28 champions, 365 kills, 697 assists, and everything in #LNG.



We wish you the best and keep carrying our #Qilin power on your future path! pic.twitter.com/JN82TAeBKA — LNG Esports #Qilininthecloud (@LNG_Esports) November 28, 2021

After defeating Team WE in the regional qualifiers, Icon helped LNG qualify for Worlds for the first time in the team’s history. Though they dominated in the Worlds Play-Ins, LNG’s luck ended with the Groups Stage.

Icon joined LNG back in December 2020 after a five-year stint with OMG, where he had spent his entire career. With LNG, Icon made it to his first international competition and advanced past the first round of playoffs for the first time in his career. Now, Icon must tread through the murky waters of free agency.

LNG is rumored to pick up former world champion and FunPlus Phoenix mid laner Kim “DoinB” Tae-sang. Though LNG has potentially found the player to fill in the vacant mid lane role, Icon has yet to find a new home ahead of the 2022 LPL Spring Split.