Funplus Phoenix's Doinb is officially the first player to be granted residency in the LPL

South Korea born Kim “Doinb” Tae-sang has been permitted residency in China’s LPL, FunPlus Phoenix revealed today.

This will make the mid laner star the first player in the league’s seven-year history to be granted residency—releasing an import slot for the team. The 2019 League of Legends world champions will now have the option to import an additional player if required.

Doinb was instrumental to FunPlus Phoenix’s success in 2019, facilitating the five-man squad, and helping them to blitz through the summer season with an almost undefeated record. His unconventional champion picks, his constant roaming pressure, and his shotcalling, lead the team to the finals of Worlds, where they defeated Europe’s G2 Esports in convincing fashion.

Players are typically given residency after spending four years in the league. Team SoloMid’s Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg and Team Liquid’s Jung “Impact” Eon-yeong, as well as many others, have been given the same treatment.

Residency requires in the LPL, however, are different from Riot’s standard practice. “LPL residency is the most difficult to get from my knowledge and has already stopped given out to players who joined in after 2016,” wrote LPL journalist Ran on Twitter. “It will require you to stay inside China physically for 4 years, your days staying outside the country will be deducted.”

Doinb has been living in China for five years, making him a legitimate candidate for residency. He met his wife at the age of 18 and has since become fluent in Mandarin.