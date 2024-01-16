Despite 14.1B nerfs, one of LoL’s most broken item and champ combos remains deadly

Although everyone’s favorite Tidal Trickster Fizz and new item Stormsurge received nerfs in the League of Legends micropatch last weekend, the two have continued to be an oppressive force on the Rift recording a win rate well above parity—and they’re showing no signs of slowing down.

Now that it’s been a week since the huge season 14 rolled out in League, players have had a chance to test out all the new items, item changes, and general gameplay adjustments. Of course, it’s as broken as we expected it to be, especially one particular new item: Stormsurge. Not only can you deal 35 percent of an enemy’s health as damage to them, but you can also deal additional damage if you apply the passive Squall to an enemy.

An appropriate item for Fizz. Image via Riot Games

To make it worse, if that target dies before the Squall damage is applied, surrounding enemies will be targeted. It’s an incredibly oppressive item, and when paired with high-damage champions like Fizz, it’s making the game unbearable. Unless you’re the one playing a champion building Stormsurge, then you’re unstoppable.

This is most likely why Riot nerfed both Fizz and Stormsurge in their Patch 14.1B, which rolled out on Jan. 12. Even with the damage reduction nerfs, it hasn’t stopped Fizz and his 53.62 percent win rate, according to stats site U.GG. As you can imagine, with such a win rate, he also has a high ban rate of 26.6 percent, purely because he’s dominating the mid-lane and no one wants to play against him—myself included.

If you’re new to League, though, Fizz is a moderately difficult champion to play thanks to his skill shot ultimate, mobile kit, and his rather squishy health pool, even despite his damage reduction passive. However, if you know how to play Fizz and simply stopped in season 13 because of his mediocre win rate, now’s the time to give the Tidal Trickster another go.

Fizz players today are opening with Doran’s Ring before immediately building out the Stormsurge for the extra damage and AP. From there it’s a focus on more damage and movement speed with Sorcerer’s Shoes and Lich Bane. Fizz generally closes out with your standard AP items like Void Staff and Rabadon’s Deathcap, with a little survivability in the form of Zhonya’s Hourglass in between.

For runes, your best bet is to go Domination with Electrocute, Sudden Impact, Eyeball Collection, and Treasure Hunter, and Precision with Triumph, Coup de Grace, Offense: Adaptive Force, Flex: Adaptive Force, and Defense: Armor.

Unfortunately, we can assume Stormsurge and Stormsurge-friendly champions like Fizz, Twisted Fate, Kennen, and Rumble will probably take another hit with the nerf hammer when Patch 14.2 rolls out. In the meantime, take these champions to the Rift and get some free LP.