Deft stomps his former Worlds-winning team in Dplus KIA debut

Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu made his Dplus KIA in the 2023 LCK Spring Split today and demolished his former team.

Dplus KIA defeated DRX 2-0 in the opening match of the split. The 2022 League of Legends World Champion almost had the perfect KDA after he finished the first game of the series with 9/0/9 on Lucian. But in the second game, he finished with 7/2/4 after suffering two deaths. Nevertheless, he was one of the driving forces behind Dplus KIA’s victory.

Before the season started, there were many questions about Dplus KIA’s new roster. The organization brought in Deft and Canna. With three huge Korean stars on the lineup (with Deft, Canyon, and ShowMaker), many were wondering whether this team would be able to synergize with each other. Despite it being too early to judge at this point, today’s series against DRX hints at a bright future.

DRX, despite winning Worlds last year, only managed to keep one player from that roster—Cho “BeryL” Geon-hee. The lineup doesn’t look strong on paper, and after today’s series, it looks like they have a long way ahead of them before even thinking about fighting for the title.