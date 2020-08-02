Damwon Gaming continue LCK domination with 5-game win streak after defeating Hanwha Life Esports

ShowMaker is the best LCK mid laner right now.

Damwon Gaming have no brakes when it comes to dominating the League Champions Korea. The Korean League of Legends team pulled off another clean 2-0 win against Hanwha Life Esports today.

Mid laner Heo “ShowMaker” Su lived up to his name and put on a show with his performance in both games. He was the sole MVP today after playing a deadly Sylas in the first game with a score of 7/1/8 and an unkillable Kassadin with a score of 11/0/5 in the second.

2020 LCK SUMMER 2:0 VICTORY



담원 게이밍이 5연승을 거두며 1위의 턱 밑까지 바짝 추격합니다.

단순히 당장의 승리에만 만족하지 않고 더욱 더 단단한 경기력 보여드릴 수 있도록 하겠습니다.

항상 응원해 주셔서 감사합니다!#DWG_WIN #DAMWONGaming #한타의담원 pic.twitter.com/nqGMKQPrbD — DWG_Official (@DamwonGaming) August 2, 2020

The first game was a one-sided stomp by Damwon, who picked up leads everywhere on the map. HLE were left with scraps in the form of kills but failed to take down a single tower, Dragon, or Rift Herald in the process.

After toying with their food for over 25 minutes, Damwon finished the first game with a 14,000 gold lead.

In the second game, HLE took away Sylas from ShowMaker but the Damwon mid laner pulled out Kassadin in response. His Kassadin was even more deadly than his Sylas, securing early leads in the mid lane and then having the time of his life with roams all around the map.

This time HLE picked up one outer tower, but in the end it didn’t matter as they lost the game in 21-minutes.

Damwon have set their eyes on the LCK trophy. They’ve stomped most teams in the league, including the first seed of DRX. While they do have two losses against Gen.G and DRX, it was early in the season when Damwon was still picking up steam.

You can catch Damwon’s rematch with Gen.G next week on Thursday at 3am CT.

