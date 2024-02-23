Category:
League of Legends

Rollout for LoL’s controversial Vanguard anti-cheat software to begin next update

Tests are being run in some regions before the global release.
Image of Isaac McIntyre
Isaac McIntyre
|
Published: Feb 22, 2024 09:40 pm
A vanguard warrior from League of Legends inspires her soldiers
Image via Riot Games

Riot Games is on the verge of adding its Vanguard anti-cheat system to League of  Legends, despite concerns from players, with the controversial update coming as soon as next update for some regions.

Recommended Videos

While Riot originally planned to add Vanguard to all League regions simultaneously, changes behind the scenes mean the anti-cheat system will first go live in the Philippines when Patch 14.5 lands on Wednesday, March 6. The early launch in Southeast Asia will give Riot’s engineers more time to “evaluate how Vanguard is functioning” when added to the client before a wide release.

The League Vanguard software in action in-game
The Vanguard system will have the power to shut down League matches. Image via Riot Games

Players in other regions can then expect to see the software, which was originally designed for VALORANT, added to their League programs from Patch 14.6—so long as Riot’s devs don’t uncover anything critical while running the Philippines tests. This may be staged in waves rather than a unified launch on March 20.

“After some time testing the diagnostics check on PBE we’ve elected to change the [Vanguard] rollout plan. Instead of a global rollout, we’re going to be releasing in a single region first, the Phillipines [sic], with patch 14.5,” Riot Prism wrote in the TFT patch notes today.

Riot’s confirmation that Vanguard is still very much on its way has been met with heavy resistance from the League player base. While VALORANT players have now accepted the anti-cheat software, League players are still staunching demanding Riot backflip on the implementation. Many declared it “invasive” while others simply suggested they would uninstall any Riot-associated programs once it goes live.

One of the biggest complaints that continues to pop up in the League world is that many believe cheating is not rampant enough in the title to justify what they see as an “unprecedented level of system invasion and control” from Riot. While botted accounts do appear in normal matches and tutorial lobbies semi-regularly, ranked play sees far less obvious cheating.

The League devs have remained quiet on the vocal Vanguard backlash since it was announced in January. They did respond to complaints in 2020 when the software was first added to VALORANT though, suggesting at the time that the driver “does as few things as possible” whenever it is running,  does not communicate with the internet, and does not collect information from its users.

Vanguard’s League arrival was originally inked in for a global drop in March’s first week, but “critical bugs” put that on the back burner for the time being.

related content
Read Article What does ‘League of Legends failed to launch’ mean?: LoL Mac error code, explained
Battle Boss Brand skin in League of Legends.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
What does ‘League of Legends failed to launch’ mean?: LoL Mac error code, explained
Justin Binkowski Justin Binkowski Feb 22, 2024
Read Article Victorious Tryndamere release date: When will LoL’s 2023 ranked Split 2 skin become available?
Nightbringer Tryndamere aiming to slash his sword through an enemy.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Victorious Tryndamere release date: When will LoL’s 2023 ranked Split 2 skin become available?
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 22, 2024
Read Article All new 2024 PROJECT skins in League of Legends
PROJECT Naafiri skin
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
All new 2024 PROJECT skins in League of Legends
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 22, 2024
Read Article Neekola? NBA champ Jokic shares favorite LoL mains, role
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Neekola? NBA champ Jokic shares favorite LoL mains, role
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 22, 2024
Read Article Naarifi, Gangplank among 3 new LoL champs set to join PROJECT skin line
PROJECT: Vayne splash art
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Naarifi, Gangplank among 3 new LoL champs set to join PROJECT skin line
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Feb 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What does ‘League of Legends failed to launch’ mean?: LoL Mac error code, explained
Battle Boss Brand skin in League of Legends.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
What does ‘League of Legends failed to launch’ mean?: LoL Mac error code, explained
Justin Binkowski Justin Binkowski Feb 22, 2024
Read Article Victorious Tryndamere release date: When will LoL’s 2023 ranked Split 2 skin become available?
Nightbringer Tryndamere aiming to slash his sword through an enemy.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Victorious Tryndamere release date: When will LoL’s 2023 ranked Split 2 skin become available?
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 22, 2024
Read Article All new 2024 PROJECT skins in League of Legends
PROJECT Naafiri skin
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
All new 2024 PROJECT skins in League of Legends
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 22, 2024
Read Article Neekola? NBA champ Jokic shares favorite LoL mains, role
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Neekola? NBA champ Jokic shares favorite LoL mains, role
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 22, 2024
Read Article Naarifi, Gangplank among 3 new LoL champs set to join PROJECT skin line
PROJECT: Vayne splash art
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Naarifi, Gangplank among 3 new LoL champs set to join PROJECT skin line
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Feb 22, 2024

Author

Isaac McIntyre
Aussie Managing Editor for Dot Esports. I began writing in sports at Fairfax Media in Mudgee and Newcastle, before falling in love with esports and gaming, from League of Legends to Crusader Kings, the One Piece TCG, and Trine. Got a tip for us? Email: isaac@dotesports.com.