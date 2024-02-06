Category:
Riot reschedules LoL’s Vanguard anti-cheat integration due to ‘critical bugs’

Prepare for the new anti-cheat.
Published: Feb 6, 2024 02:00 pm
Ever since Riot Games announced that League of Legends is adopting VALORANT’s own Vanguard anti-cheat, summoners have been waiting for the newest update to install it on their machines. They will, however, have to wait just a bit longer for the upcoming update.

This implementation of Vanguard in League has been rescheduled due to some “critical bugs with the client pop-up,” forcing the developers to push the release back one more patch cycle, Riot announced today. In Patch 14.3, Riot will run a diagnostics check on your computer to see if you can apply the anti-cheat to your system. Additionally, Vanguard will be launching on all servers on Patch 14.5, which is scheduled for Wednesday, March 6.

Vanguard is VALORANT‘s proprietary anti-cheat software that is installed when first downloading the popular first-person shooter onto your system. It was made in-house at Riot for VALORANT and runs while you’re active in the game, while also using a kernel mode driver behind the scenes.

It’s important to ensure your system can run Vanguard, but if you originally failed Riot’s diagnostic check, it will eventually re-run itself at a later point. This new system will soon be a requirement for any players (except those on Mac) who wish to play on Summoner’s Rift, but you don’t have to worry about it for at least another month.

If you’re trying to cut the habit after this change, you’ll have to uninstall Riot Vanguard separately from the individual games. This will, however, prevent you from playing any major Riot titles from the beginning of March onward. If you ever wish to jump back into the fray, you’ll need to run Vanguard on your PC and allow it to be active in the background during your matches.

Fortunately for players, there are still plenty of different changes that are heading to League in Patch 14.3 tomorrow, including a collection of adjustments to multiple champions and items.

