Cloud9 to begin 2022 LCS Summer Split campaign without bot lane starters Berserker, Zven

C9 cited “lost passports and COVID cases” as the reasons for the lineup's changes.

Cloud9 will be fieldling a roster partially filled with substitutes for their opening game of the 2022 LCS Summer Split.

Although the league returns to action tonight, C9 will be without its new-look bottom lane duo of Berserker and Zven. In their stead, k1ng and Destiny will take the reins in C9’s starting lineup.

“Lost passports and COVID cases” serve as the reasoning for the sudden change in the team’s League of Legends roster, according to C9. The player who reportedly lost their passport may be AD carry Berserker, according to a statement made on the personal livestream of C9’s former head coach LS.

It is unclear how long it may take for Berserker and Zven to return to C9’s roster. Should Berserker need to reapply for an American passport, he may be unable to play in the U.S. for several weeks.

K1ng and Destiny played with each other during the 2017 and 2019 seasons in Oceania. In 2019, they captured an LCO title with Mammoth and represented the region at the World Championship alongside current C9 sophomore Fudge.

The beginning of the 2022 LCS Summer Split will also feature two new positional outlooks for C9 in the top and mid lanes. Spring Split mid laner Fudge will head back to his native position in the top lane, while former Cloud9 mid laner Jensen will return to the LCS stage after being without a team during the first half of the 2022 season.

C9 will begin their summer campaign later today, playing the first match of the split against reigning LCS champions Evil Geniuses at 4:30pm CT.