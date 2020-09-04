Cloud9 confirms that its League roster is staying together for 2021

All five players on Cloud9’s League of Legends roster will be returning to the team next year, the organization announced in a postseason interview with popular streamer IWillDominate today.

This was one of the most up and down years in recent memory for C9 fans. During the 2020 Spring Split, the team finally got the monkey off their back and won an LCS championship after a dominant 17-1 split. Their stranglehold over the league was felt throughout the playoffs after only dropping one game in the postseason.

The 2020 LCS Summer Split started off in a similar fashion. The roster won the first eight games of the season but began to drop games periodically during the second half of the round robin. Many fans chalked this up to the team experimenting with different drafts or simply having a bad day at the time.

But an uncharacteristic 0-2 week with losses against TSM and Golden Guardians gave the team and fan base a rude wake-up call that might have come a bit too late. The playoffs came around and C9’s disappointing run culminated in a quick exit with losses to FlyQuest and TSM.

Whether it was a failed read on the meta or other teams finally catching up to their level, C9 couldn’t stay ahead of the LCS pack and were ultimately left behind. But their play throughout the Spring Split and half of the summer can’t be ignored. At their best, C9’s current roster still has the potential to be the best in NA.

With C9 running back the team next year, League fans can expect them to lock in and aim to dominate domestically and guarantee a visit to international events as well.

