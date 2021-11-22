Carzzy officially released by MAD Lions

MAD Lions has officially announced the departure of Carzzy. The 19-year-old had been a free agent since Nov. 15, but it was confirmed today that he won’t return as a MAD representative next season.

Carzzy had been a part of MAD Lions for the past two years. With the organization, he attended two League of Legends World Championships and claimed two LEC titles in 2021. As a result, MAD broke the Fnatic and G2 Esports hegemony in Europe by becoming the third team in league history to win back-to-back European titles.

Today we say goodbye to @Carzzylol. What a ride it has been! We wish you all the best and thank you for all these years.

You'll always be in our hearts. 💛💛#goMAD pic.twitter.com/frnLplUAaM — MAD Lions English 🇬🇧 (@MADLions_EN) November 22, 2021

MAD and Carzzy both haven’t officially announced their future plans yet, but it seems clear what the future holds for them.

MAD is set to sign Unforgiven as the team’s AD carry for the 2022 season, according to Dot Esports’ Pablo Suárez. The Swede should make his LEC debut when the league returns in January.

As for Carzzy, he’ll reportedly join the new European superteam that’s being formed under Team Vitality’s banner. There, he should join jungler Selfmade and support Labrov, who were already a part of Vitality last summer. Top laner Alphari and mid laner Perkz are reportedly joining Vitality alongside the 19-year-old as well.

The 2022 LEC Spring Split will kick off on Jan. 14.

