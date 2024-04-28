CaptainFlowers smiling at the camera during an LCS broadcast.
Photo via Riot Games/Flickr
Category:
League of Legends

CaptainFlowers confirms he won’t be casting MSI 2024, citing personal health concerns

The veteran caster cited health concerns as a reason why he's staying home.
Image of Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly
|
Published: Apr 28, 2024 04:02 pm

League of Legends shoutcaster Clayton “CaptainFlowers” Raines will not be participating in the broadcast of this year’s Mid-Season Invitational, the veteran broadcaster has announced on social media.

Despite an invitation to broadcast the event, CaptainFlowers declined the opportunity, he confirmed.

CaptainFlowers cited his struggles with his sleep schedule as a reason as to why he wouldn’t be on the talent desk for the event. Considering MSI will be held in Chengdu, China, which would demand dozens of hours of air travel for the three-week-long event, Flowers mentioned that he wouldn’t want to risk his sleep and personal health to travel across the world. 

CaptainFlowers also mentioned that much of the food in China contains soy, which he is allergic to, and that played a factor in his decision to stay home. He mentioned past struggles with his soy allergy when eating food in Korea at Worlds 2023. “Having to double or triple-check everything that I eat without being able to read or speak the language to even know that I’m making a mistake would be pretty rough,” he said.

The caster also mentioned that he won’t be doing “any MSI-adjacent content,” and will be instead taking the full month of May off until the start of the LCS Summer Split in June. “I appreciate all of your understanding on this, I sincerely apologize toeverybody that is disappointed by this news, but I want you to know that all my friends and colleagues who are working the show are going to put on such a kick-ass performance. It’s going to be such a fun show to watch. I’m calling it now.”

Riot has not yet revealed the full list of on-air broadcast talent for the 2024 Mid-Season Invitational. The tournament is scheduled to begin this upcoming Wednesday, May 1. 

Author
Michael Kelly
Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.