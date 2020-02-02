Caps on G2’s role swap: “If it’s more fun for [Perkz], then I think we’ll have a stronger team”

When G2 Esports swapped Rasmus “Caps” Winther to the AD carry role and put Luka “Perkz” Perković back in mid, it took fans a few weeks to realize the organization wasn’t trolling. But now, two weeks into the 2020 League of Legends season, both players have proven their versatility in their new roles and G2 sit undefeated at the top of the LEC standings.

The reason for the team’s role swap? For fun, Caps said in a livestream today.

“I think me playing bot lane probably gives us a better chance of winning,” Caps said. “I mean I know fun is kind of subjective term, right? But AD carry is probably like less fun than mid lane as a role.”

Caps explains role swap Clip of caps Playing League of Legends – Clipped by G4l4dor

And because AD carry is less fun than mid, according to the bot laner, playing the position all day “can get too much.” Perkz played the position for the entirety of 2019, so the team felt like it was time for a refresher.

“I think [Perkz] being back on mid lane could be, like, a lot more fun for him,” Caps said. “If it’s more fun for him, then I think we’ll have a stronger team…A lot of our strength comes from us being really close to each other and having a lot of fun with the game.”

Perkz moved to the bot lane position to make room for Caps in 2019. And although he had never played AD carry on the professional stage before, Perkz and his team excelled throughout the year, winning the Mid-Season Invitational and both the 2019 LEC Spring and Summer Splits. The team made it all the way to the World Championship finals before dropping 0-3 to FunPlus Phoenix.

The European team teased a roster swap in December by posting a short video of the two players switching roles in duo queue. Many fans were unsure if the team was simply having fun or if the swap would make it to the LEC stage. G2’s co-founder Carlos “ocelote” Rodríguez Santiago later confirmed the swap in an interview with ESPN.

Within the first two weeks of the LEC, Caps proved his versatility by setting a record as the AD carry with the highest kill count with a 100-percent kill participation rate. Prior to the role swap, Caps stood as one of two mid laners next to Perkz to have locked down an LEC title over the past eight splits.

G2 currently sit at the top of the 2020 LEC Spring Split standings with a 4-0 record and will look to continue their win streak as they face Rogue on Feb. 7 at 3pm CT.