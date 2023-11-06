Riot outlines significant changes coming to LoL’s Arena mode ahead of re-release

Arena mode will look a bit different and feel a lot more convenient when it returns.

League of Legends’ Arena mode is returning to the live servers later this year, and today, Riot Games released an extensive list of changes coming to the mode before it returns to players’ hands.

Arena was incredibly well-received when it first launched this past summer, and players have been itching to get back in the fight. When the mode returns in December, it’ll look slightly different than it did in its first variation, with most of the changes coming in the form of quality-of-life updates.

The biggest change coming to League’s Arena mode when it comes back to the live servers will be in regard to the restrictions placed on how many players can queue for the mode together. Previously, League players were only allowed to queue with one partner for Arena matches. But, moving forward, you’ll be able to queue for the game mode in groups of two, four, and even eight players, with the potential for completely private matches being enabled.

Other Arena changes, including updates to the way champion select works, as well as the addition of dozens of new Augments, will look to increase the diversity levels of the meta, as well as the way players approach each game on an individual basis.

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.