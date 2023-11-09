Arcane season 2 might finally have a tentative release date

Two years have passed since the end of the first season of Riot Games’ hyper-popular Netflix series Arcane. But now, after plenty of rumors and speculation, fans have gotten some news about the show’s second season.

On the first day of Netflix’s Geeked Week, official Arcane social media channels have finally shared a premiere release window for season two, which has been teased to take place in November 2024. This means there is still a year left until League of Legends fans will be able to dive into the world of Zaun and Piltover once again.

Arcane was one of the most highly-anticipated shows of 2021, and when the show was finally released, it became a hit sensation across both video game enjoyers and general entertainment buffs alike. The intense, overarching story helped captivate its viewers, the memorable characters captured viewers’ hearts in more ways than one, and the animation and music helped keep its watchers immersed in the world of Runeterra.

The show also collected plenty of awards for its work in animation, character design, and more, and even brought home an Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program. Arcane even broke multiple records by becoming one of the most-viewed Netflix shows of all time and was the top series on the popular streaming service in 38 countries.

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.