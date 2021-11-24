Bjergsen officially joins Team Liquid for 2022 LCS season

Bjergsen is officially swapping teams for the first time since 2013.

Former TSM mid laner and head coach Bjergsen has joined Team Liquid as its LCS starting mid laner for the 2022 season, the team confirmed today.

Bjergsen, a nine-year veteran of the professional League of Legends scene, previously played mid lane for seven seasons with TSM between 2014 and 2020. Last season, he transitioned to a head coaching role with the organization but opted to not renew his contract with TSM this offseason in favor of a return to pro play.

A new chapter. The legacy continued.



Welcome @Bjergsen to Team Liquid. pic.twitter.com/TsBZpiMk6o — Team Liquid LoL (@TeamLiquidLoL) November 24, 2021

“I think [Team Liquid] just really is similar to how I am in a lot of ways,” Bjergsen said in a promotional video released by Liquid today. “They really care about winning. Winning is their number one priority, and I think they show a lot of respect to the craft of esports and League of Legends, which is something that really resonates with me.”

Over the span of the last week, Liquid has been steadily revealing its 2022 LCS roster. After confirming the return of support CoreJJ, the team re-signed jungler Santorin to a two-year deal. Liquid also added European imports to its starting lineup in former Fnatic top laner Bwipo and former Rogue AD carry Hans sama.

Liquid’s 2021 mid laner, Jensen, is still signed to the team through 2023. His fate remains unclear at this time since all but two LCS teams, Dignitas and TSM, have officially announced their 2022 mid laners.

Bjergsen, a four-time LCS MVP, will make his debut with Liquid when the LCS returns for its annual Lock-in tournament on Jan. 14.

