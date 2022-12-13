Best Yasuo build in League of Legends

Yasuo is without a doubt one of the most popular and recognized champions in League of Legends. Released back in season three, the first of the two wind brothers was known for its great mobility and flashy plays worthy of montage highlights.

Almost 10 years after its introduction in the League roster, players still love to pilot him on Summoner’s Rift. According to U.GG, he’s always among the top 10 champions with the most ranked matches played in the last five patches (from Patch 12.19 to the current 12.23).

In other words, regardless of what the meta looks like, there are always people who love to play Yasuo. His kit is incredibly fun to play and when mastered, it gives a great sense of satisfaction, especially when you manage to go for one-vs-two or one-vs-three plays.

That being said, mastering Yasuo is a particular champion that is highly dependent on his items. Messing up in the wrong moments can put him on the back foot quickly, so it is vital to understand the right item spikes for him.

For this reason, we have created an in-depth guide on Yasuo’s runes and item builds, updated to the current preseason. Here are the best builds for Yasuo in League.

Runes

Similarly to Yone, there is only one effective rune setup for Yasuo. There can, however, be small adjustments that can make a great difference depending on who the enemy laner or team is:

Lethal Tempo Yasuo

Screengrab via Riot Games

Precision

Lethal Tempo: For Yasuo, his early game power is based on his attack speed. This is because his main spammable spell, Q, has a lower cooldown the more attack speed the champion has. Lethal Tempo allows him to gain loads of attack speed to improve his trading ability as well as smoothness with his combos. After this rune was reworked at the end of last year, it became the only viable rune for him. Conqueror takes too much time to stack and doesn’t give as much value as Lethal Tempo at any stage of the game.

Triumph: The healing and extra gold upon takedown is perfect for a bruiser champion like Yasuo. Triumph can save you in tricky one-vs-one situations or extended skirmishes. Overheal is a viable alternative, but Yasuo also has a built-in shield on his passive so it’s not as strong of a rune.

Legend: Alacrity: Just like Lethal Tempo, you want to have this rune to get enough attack speed early on to lower the cooldown on the Q. As a reminder, you need 1.4 attack speed to get the lowest cooldown possible on the spell (which is 1.33 seconds).

Last Stand: There are two possible runes that you could opt for in this row. One is Last Stand, which synergizes with Yasuo’s mythic item (that we will see later). This works best if you have enemies with a lot of burst damage.

Coup de Grace, on the other hand, works better if you’re able to hard snowball the game, so get this against favorable lane matchups.

Resolve

Bone Plating: Depending on who you’re laning against, you will have to decide between this and Second Wind. The first will lower the overall burst damage that an enemy can deal to you in a trade, while the second allows you to survive when facing poke champions. In most occasions, Bone Plating works better. That said, remember that it has a cooldown of 55 seconds.

Revitalize: This rune increases all sources of healing and shielding. Yasuo has both of them in his build so it’s the perfect rune for him. Against heavy crowd-control team compositions, though, you might want to consider going Unflinching.

Bonuses: +10 percent attack speed, +9 adaptive force, +6 armor

Items

Yasuo has particular spikes that are reached upon buying certain items. His power spike, which is the most important one, is obtained after getting the 100 percent critical strike chance. Before that, though, it’s imperative to not give too much advantage to the enemy team.

Screengrab via Riot Games

For the starting items, there are two options you can go for: Doran’s Blade or Doran’s Shield. If you’re looking for early-game trading, Blade gives more combat stats. Against bad matchups, the Shield will be more valuable.

The first item that you’re looking to rush will depend on the amount of gold you have on your first recall. Noonquiver is great for farming and gives you 30 attack damage for stronger trades but Berserkers’ Greaves is what you’re probably going to pick up in most games.

Screengrab via Riot Games

While you lose out on attack damage, you will have more attack speed and the extra movement speed that will be better for chasing or dodging spells. Not only that, but it will also make the dashes with Sweeping Blade (E) faster (the dash speed is 750 units plus 60 percent of Yasuo’s movement speed).

After choosing the first buy, you’re looking to rush Yasuo’s Mythic Item: Immortal Shieldbow. It grants attack damage, attack speed, crit chance, lifesteal, and a passive shield. In other words, it’s everything he could ask for in one item. The item grants a strong enough spike that should last until the purchase of Infinite Edge, his second item, and the power spike we mentioned earlier.

Screengrab via Riot Games

These two items will allow you to beat almost every champion in the game, as long as you play it well mechanically.

Your third item choice will depend on what’s the current state of the game and what you need to prioritize. If you’re snowballing hard, Bloodthirster will allow you to push the lead further thanks to the stats it offers. Opt for Death Dance when facing multiple physical damage sources or Mortal Reminder if you’re against a team with a lot of sustain. Most of the time, you will end up choosing two of the three.

Screengrab via Riot Games

To round off the build, the best items are Guardian Angel, Wit’s End, and Mercurial Scimitar. Guardian Angel is effective in teamfights where you can use the revive passive to your advantage. Wit’s End does a wonderful job against magic damage sources while Mercurial Scimitar can save you from annoying crowd control with its cleanse active.

Remember to not build Maw of Malmortius: it won’t proc because it has the same passive as the Immortal Shieldbow.

Below you can find a typical complete Yasuo build: