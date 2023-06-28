Best supports to pair with Aphelios in League of Legends

With the right help at his side, this weapon master can plow through entire teams.

In recent years, new additions to the League of Legends champion roster have been more involved than straightforward. While these champions may be powerful, learning exactly what their kits do and how they interact with other champions can often become a tedious task, which occasionally reflects on their pick rates.

Thanks to the combined effort of 200 years of collective game design within Riot Games, Aphelios, the Weapon of the Faithful, joined the cast of champions in League in 2019. With his large arsenal of weapons and ever-changing main/sub-weapon combinations, he quickly cemented himself as one of the game’s most complex champs.

Since release, Aphelios’ popularity has fluctuated immensely. Though his kit is powerful when equipped with the right weapons, the depth of his design often deters ADC players from indulging in what the champion offers, instead opting for more streamlined, easy-to-understand marksmen like Ashe, Ezreal, and Jhin.

But professional play is a completely different beast. For the past two years, Aphelios has remained a staple pick internationally thanks to not only his lane pressure, but how quickly he can melt opponents when untouched in team fights. This potential has only been unlocked further as players have discovered better supports to pair with Aphelios that can empower him, complement some of his drawbacks, or both.

Unfortunately, Aphelios is one of the many champions listed to be nerfed in the upcoming Patch 13.13, scheduled to release on June 28. While this isn’t likely to impact his already-low pick rate in solo queue, the nerfs appear to be substantial enough to possibly remove the ADC from constant pro play contention, opening up opportunities for other marksmen to make their way into the fray.

This also shouldn’t impact the supports of which Aphelios works well alongside, as none of them nor the items they build are being changed in any capacity. Therefore the strategies that players have taken to the bot lane with Aphelios should continue to function relatively the same, though a tad weaker due to his damage nerfs.

Best supports to pair with Aphelios in League

Thresh

Thresh, the Chain Warden. Image via Riot Games

Perhaps the most consistent support pairing for Aphelios is Thresh, the Chain Warden. Like most ADCs that aren’t Zeri, Aphelios lacks mobility outside of having to expend Flash or building Galeforce, leaving him incredibly susceptible to incoming forms of crowd control and surprise ganks.

With Thresh at his side, however, Aphelios not only gains a bit more tools to engage, but a handy escape route that can be the difference between unnecessary early deaths and snowballing a lead. Thresh is also more than capable of flaying away enemies that dare step too close to his ADC or even trap them in his ultimate to force them to consider their next moves carefully.

In nearly every situation, Thresh functions as the best support pairing for Aphelios, so if you’re comfortable piloting the Chain Warden with the Weapon of the Faithful, lock him in and put your skills to the test.

Rell

Rell, the Iron Maiden. Image via Riot Games

Sitting on her throne atop the current meta is Rell, who recently underwent a massive midscope update—and subsequent tweakings—that have turned her into arguably the best engage support, and nothing on the horizon appears to be stopping that.

Thanks to these changes, Rell now has a more efficient way to engage on her enemies from afar without having to expend her Flash or Hexflash each time, while also providing a bit of movement speed to a nearby ally she wants to engage with her.

This is particularly useful if Aphelios has his Infernum (red gun), as he won’t need to worry about enemies being grouped up before he uses his ultimate—Rell will ensure they’re all clumped together all by herself. Aphelios can then sit back as the announcer lists all of the casualties he inflicted, one by one.

Milio

Milio, the Gentle Flame. Image via Riot Games

Sometimes a simple kit can be an even more effective one. Milio is no exception to this, as the Gentle Flame’s straightforward yet powerful abilities have lifted him to the top of the support leaderboard, where he doesn’t appear to be coming down anytime soon.

Milio is the only champion that can provide others with a temporary increase to their attack range, which works wonders for a champion like Aphelios who wants to constantly be dishing damage with his various guns. Obviously, this is even better for his Calibrum (green gun) due to its already-long range, but it can be very useful for setting up long-distance combos with his Gravitum (purple gun) and catching rooted enemies.

Milio gets an innate Mikaels Blessing through the use of his ultimate, which can free Aphelios and any ally nearby from almost any form of crowd control. Timing this correctly can be the difference between Aphelios bursting through a group of enemies in seconds, or going down without having scratched them slightly.

Rakan

Xayah and Rakan, the Rebel and the Charmer. Image via Riot Games

Rakan is an interesting support as his role serves as both enchanter and engage—though his options to completely disrupt an opposing team certainly surpass his healing and shielding capabilities.

As one of the safest engage champions, Rakan can jump into a fight and then back out to a nearby ally. Creating this space is exactly what Aphelios needs to succeed in the laning phase, while also having access to a bit of sustain should he step a little too far forward.

Ultimately, Rakan is much more successful in team-fighting situations, and won’t always succeed prior to mid or late-game when paired with Aphelios. However, if Rakan can use his ultimate and charm a group of enemies into a small cluster, Aphelios can capitalize on this with an Infernum ultimate of his own, thus ending most teamfights before they can start.

Lulu

Lulu, the Fae Sorceress. Image via Riot Games

There’s nothing more reliable than a good, old-fashioned Lulu as your partner in the bot lane. Regardless of the countless nerfs this enchanter faces, she forever remains a great support champion due to her powerful utility that can be used to either help allies or hinder enemies—all of which are on rather short cooldowns.

Placing an E on Aphelios will not only give him a shield, but allow her pet fairy, Pix, to attack opponents that he targets alongside him, leading to massive poke damage that will force enemies to retreat to safety in the lane phase, else be subject to losing a chance at a lead.

When enemies get a bit too close to Aphelios, simply press W on them to morph them into creatures that can’t attack, or use your ultimate to turn your ADC into a giant fighting machine with extra health. Regardless of the situation, Lulu has the tools to completely change the outcome of any fight, particularly those where Aphelios is set to carry.

