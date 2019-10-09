For a lot of players, ranked can be a frustrating experience in League of Legends. Between the teammates who refuse to coordinate, the vastly different skill levels, and the odd smurf or two, you can sometimes feel like you’re going backward. But there are a few champions, if mastered, that can help you beat the system and take you to the next level.

Below are five champions—one for each role—that will help you climb the ranks. They aren’t easy to learn, but they’re the kind of champions you’ve probably already been demolished by and wondered “why are they so good?” Once you master these champions, it becomes easier to learn the mechanics of the lane (or jungle) itself and improve yourself as a player—and then the real climb can start.

Top lane – Pantheon

Image via Riot Games

Remember that champion that saw a 100-percent pick/ban rate during the first phase of Worlds? Yes, that’s Pantheon. The renewed version of the champion brought overwhelming power to the Rift and there’s no reason why you shouldn’t take it into your hands.

Pantheon has a very strong laning phase and is simply a lane bully. A proper snowball to the late game gained through roams and a strong map presence make for a dangerous force later on. But if you fail to gain an advantage earlier in the game, Pantheon can become dead weight to the team.

Why is he still a top tier unit? Because failing in the early game with Pantheon isn’t an easy task. His damage output is insane, his kit isn’t complicated to play, and he has the ability to escape from dangerous situations.

Jungle – Lee Sin

Image via Riot Games

Lee Sin has been a jungle staple for years and years. Gone are the days when the InSec kick was a new trick people were mesmerized by—a good Lee Sin player should be able to do one with their eyes closed. His early kill potential is huge, with missing health damage on his Resonating Strike, passive attack speed boost and sustain from Safeguard, while in the late game, one kick is all you need to displace an entire enemy team.

It’s easy to get jumbled up in all the combos of ward-hopping, flash-kicking, and dashing around the fight with your various movement abilities, but getting used to these combos, and your limits, will improve your Lee Sin play significantly. Good Lee Sin players can get in and out without the enemy knowing what hit them. Bad Lee Sin players overextend and don’t realize it before it’s too late. There’s a fine line, and knowing where the line is can be the difference between winning and losing.

Mid lane – Yasuo

Image via Riot Games

Yasuo has been a reckoning force on the Rift since his release. His high damage burst, in-lane mobility, the wall, and the dangerous ultimate that can turn the tables of a teamfight kept this champion at the top through nerfs and buffs.

Although Yasuo requires a certain understanding of his kit before a player can truly play with his full potential, the turnover is amazing. Besides, mastering Yasuo can be a fun experience. He provides quick wave clear, poke resistance, and has incredible potential to snowball through the game.

Once your Yasuo is equipped with Infinity Edge and Statikk Shiv, rarely any matchup will prove to be a problem. And if you manage to catch enemy carries with his ultimate in a late-game teamfight, you basically win the game for your team.

Bot lane – Kai’Sa

Image via Riot Games

Kai’Sa is easily one of the top-tier units in League. As an ADC, she’s easy to pick up and quickly learn. Although it may feel like she struggles in the laning phase due to her short-range, slower wave clear and a non-damaging ultimate, her damage output later in the game is insane and she can solo-carry games.

One of the unique traits of Kai’Sa is that you can pick if you want to build her AD or AP, meaning you can adapt to your team’s composition even though you’re a bot lane carry. Her ultimate can be used both to pick up a kill and escape from an undesirable teamfight.

With the level scaling, Kai’Sa becomes a big damage dealer who gains invincibility and can scout wide ranges, allowing you to perfectly position yourself for the next fight. If you enjoy “making plays” with your ADC, Kai’Sa is a perfect bot laner for you.

Support – Blitzcrank

Image via Riot Games

Once Blitzcrank’s grab ratio got buffed, he instantly jumped to the top of the list of best supports. Blitzcrank is easy to play since he offers both engage and tankiness and is a champion that makes everyone scared enough to at least try to keep a safe distance from him. And if the enemy bot laner is keeping their distance, you’ve already done a bit to protect your ADC.

Blitzcrank’s hook is one of the scariest abilities on the Rift. Even if you feel like you’re safe and his next move can be predicted, the grab will find a way to get to you. And once you catch an opponent in Blitzcrank’s hands, they’re done for good. A quick silence and knock up to follow after the grab is all it takes for an enemy to be unable to escape from your team’s hands.

Blitzcrank is simple to play, but those who truly master his grab and the play around it can see this support turn the outcome of a match in a matter of seconds if the hook lands on the enemy’s carry.