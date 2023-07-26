Best Samira build in LoL Arena

League of Legends’ new Arena game mode hit the live servers on July 20, and players have started figuring out the best champions and pairings to play.

Among those champions, we have Samira, who also happens to be one of the cameos in the game mode and was featured in the Soul Fighter trailer. Thanks to her AoE damage coming from her ultimate, she can quickly blow both enemies up.

Having said that, it’s vital to nail Samira’s items and understand which ones work best with her depending on the game state and the opponents she will be facing. With that in mind, here is the best Samira build in Arena.

The best build for Samira in League’s Arena game mode

Since Arena doesn’t include rune setups for the champions, let’s jump right into the itemization.

The best starting item for Samira is Guardian’s Hammer, which grants all the essential stats she needs early on: attack damage, attack speed, and a bit of lifesteal as well.

After the first rounds, you will find yourself having to choose which boots to go for: The most common ones are Berserker’s Greaves to further increase Samira’s attack speed.

That said, there are three other boots choices that can be situationally stronger: Plated Steelcaps, Mercury’s Treads, and Boost of Swiftness. In particular, Plated Steelcaps are strong against attack-based pairings, while Mercury’s Treads work better when facing crowd controls. Boots of Swiftness can be picked up if you need to dodge several skillshots. Always remember to swap them, if you have the gold, depending on the next opponents you face.

For the Mythic items, there are two popular choices: Infinity Edge and Duskblade of Draktharr. The former is the preferred and most used one since it greatly empowers Samira’s critical strike damage. Duskblade, instead, has a stronger spike early on and it gives her the ability to become untargetable upon takedowns.

In most scenarios, though, you will be going Infinity Edge since Samira’s build in Arena is mainly revolved around maximizing the critical strike chance. With this in mind, the rest of the build is The Collector, Immortal Shieldbow, Bloodthirster, and Lord Dominik’s Regard.

Getting these five items will guarantee Samira a 100 percent critical strike chance, meaning that she will be dealing thousands of damage to targets with every auto attack she lands.

If the enemies have a lot of burst damage, however, consider swapping one of the last items for a Guardian Angel to get the revival passive. This is great especially if you’re able to get additional critical strike chance from the augments, which we will see later.

Whenever you have extra gold to spend, make sure to always get the Juice of Power for more adaptive force. At full build, the Juice of Power can grant around 45 additional attack damage.

Best Augments for Samira in League Arena

Aside from items, Augments are equally important in the Arena game mode. Below you can find the best Augments to get on Samira, ranked in order and by tiers:

Related: LoL Arena champion tier list: The best champs in Arena

Silver Augments

Executioner – delts 15 percent more damage to enemies below 50 percent health. Reset basic abilites on takedowns.

Tank it or Leave it – you can critically defend using your crit chance, giving you a chance to reduce damage. Gain 20 percent crit chance

Fallen Aegis – at the start of each combat round, gain a shield for 12 seconds that absorbs 50 to 350 magic damage

Always get Executioner whenever possible since it’s the most efficient one. If you can’t consider taking one of the other two.

Gold Augments

Soul Siphon – gain 20 percent crit chance and 30 percent lifesteal on critical strikes

Shrink Ray – your attacks reduce an enemy’s damage by 15 percent for three seconds

It’s critical – gain a 40 percent crit chance

Even though Soul Siphon is treated as a Gold augment, its power can be comparable to the Primastic ones on Samira. Not only does it grant her additional critical strike chance, but she also gets more lifesteal whenever she crits. In the later stages of the game, Samira can heal up to 58 percent of the damage dealt on all auto attacks.

Prismatic Augments

Can’t Touch This – casting your ultimate also makes you invulnerable for two seconds (eight seconds cooldown).

Symphony of War – gain Lethal Tempo and Conqueror keystone runes.

Blade Waltz – replace flee with Blade Waltz Blade Waltz Effect: Dashes around the target enemy champion eight times, dealing 30 to 150 (based on level) (+ 10 percent bonus AD) (+ six percent AP) physical damage and applying on-hit effects at 50 percent effectiveness for each dash and granting untargetability during the entire effect. Deals a total of 240 to 1200 (based on level) (+ 80 percent bonus AD) (+ 48 percent AP) physical damage.

Jeweled Gauntlet – your abilities can critically strike for 140 percent damage. Gain 20 percent crit chance

All the Prismatic Augments above work great on her, but always prioritize Can’t Touch This since it allows Samira to fully cast her ultimate and burst down the enemy targets. If you can’t find it, try to pick up one of the other three.

Related: Get grinding: Riot is watching how many play LoL Arena before deciding its fate

About the author