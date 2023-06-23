Riot’s new LoL event trailer had fans thinking they were getting Project L news

Riot Games released a new League of Legends teaser trailer today, immediately prompting fans to believe they were getting some kind of update on the long-fabled Project L, a League-based fighting game originally teased by Riot nearly four years ago. Instead, the teaser trailer appears to be for another set of in-game skins, an in-universe event, as well as the often-teased two-vs-two-vs-two-vs-two deathmatch mode that has been in development for several years.

The trailer, titled “Enter the Arena,” is for an event called Soul Fighter, which will undoubtedly be the 2023 summer event for League, just as events like Star Guardian and Sentinels of Light were in recent years. The animated teaser trailer features League champions preparing to do battle in a massive coliseum, complete with screaming fans, falling confetti, and an announcer hyping up the crowd as the champs prepare to take center stage. Several champions were shown off in the teaser, although none of them are too distinguishable due to the way they’re lit and shadowed.

The gladiator-centric themes of the teaser had fans online believing for a split-second that maybe the teaser was for Project L and that the game had finally been given a title in Soul Fighter. Instead, the internet quickly came to the collective discovery that the trailer was for an in-game event that will span across four Riot titles: League, Wild Rift, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends of Runeterra.

LoL's Soul Fighter logo and aesthetic.

Many fans also believe the teaser is directly tied to the two-vs-two-vs-two-vs-two deathmatch mode that Riot has teased extensively throughout 2023. A summer drop for the new game mode was promised back in April, and with this trailer’s release in mind, it’s likely that League players will get even more clarification in the very near future.

The Soul Fighter event will begin on July 20, according to the YouTube description for the teaser trailer.

