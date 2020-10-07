Best Braum build in League of Legends season 10

Braum is one of the most popular supports in League of Legends due to his powerful yet easy-to-play kit.

The Heart of the Freljord is tailor-made to defend AD carries and is often built to maximize health and create openings for the marksman. Braum’s passive makes dueling difficult for opponents since they may find themselves stunned after taking four hits.

Like all champions in League, Braum will need to adapt his build to suit the situation. Some items are useful for the support regardless of the direction the game goes in, however.

Here is one of the best builds for Braum in season 10.

Runes

Resolve

Guardian: Braum’s role is to guard the ADC and the rest of his team, ensuring they have the upper-hand in fights. Taking Guardian will allow Braum to protect fellow champions nearby and grant them a small shield should they take damage. This effect will also activate should Braum use an ability on his allies, such as his Stand Behind Me, that will already grant bonus armor and magic resistance.

Font of Life: Braum has many ways to impair the movement of enemy champions. This can be done using his passive’s stun or through his Winter’s Bite to apply a slow to the enemy. Once he has done this, the target will be marked by Font of Life. Marked targets will heal back health to allies who damage them over two seconds.

Bone Plating: Having more durability is going to make Braum better at defending his allies. Bone Plating grants Braum early tankiness, reducing the subsequent damage he receives after first being damaged by an enemy champion.

Unflinching: Unflinching grants Braum extra mobility during combat. Often enemy champions will choose to use crowd control abilities against Braum to slow him down and stop him from reaching his allies. This rune is going to reduce the effects of these abilities by up to 20 percent as Braum’s health gets lower.

Inspiration

Magical Footwear: Another way Braum will gain early mobility is by using Magical Footwear. At 12 minutes into the game, Braum will receive a pair of Slightly Magical Boots. These boots are going to grant the champion extra movement speed and allow the player to prioritize other items before purchasing new boots.

Biscuit Delivery: For many champions in the bottom lane, taking Biscuit Delivery is going to be extremely beneficial. This rune gives the champion a way to heal back from damage without the need to return to base. Biscuits will also increase the maximum mana the champion has, giving them a small advantage for later in the game.

Bonuses: 1-10 percent cooldown reduction, +6 armor, +15-90 health

Starting items

Steel Shoulderguards

Due to support champions’ inability to farm minions, starting with a support item is important. Steel Shoulderguards gives Braum a way to secure gold for himself and his ADC through minions killed by either player. While there are many items that do this, this item is perfect for Braum due to its stat increases of 30 health, three attack damage, and 25 percent health regeneration.

Additionally, Steel Shoulderguards will transform once enough gold has been acquired. Once transformed, the item will gain the ability to place wards that grant vision to allies.

Health Potion

Much like Biscuit Delivery, taking a health potion grants Braum another way to sustain health and remain in the lane should he take damage from enemy units or champions. For the remaining 100 gold, taking two potions is the perfect choice to cap off Braum’s starting items.

Core items

Zeke’s Convergence

At his core, Braum is a tankier support. Many items on this build are going to be focused around increasing his health and armor, adding bonus durability to the Freljord champion.

Zeke’s Convergence is the perfect item to increase Braum’s durability, boasting 60 additional armor, 30 magic resistance, 250 bonus mana, and 10 percent cooldown reduction. One of the main uses for this item comes once Braum and his allies engage in a teamfight. Should Braum cast his ultimate ability, he will be surrounded by a storm that will deal magic damage and add a slowing effect to enemies caught inside.

Knight’s Vow

The perfect support item for tank champions, Knight’s Vow allows Braum to partner with an ally and grants bonus effects for the pair should they be next to each other. On top of this, the item will grant Braum 250 bonus health, 40 armor, and a further 10 percent cooldown reduction. This item can only be linked to one ally champion per game so Braum is going to want to use this on his ADC.

Gargoyle Stoneplate

Once Braum enters the later stages of the game and finds himself in teamfights or defending a tower, Gargoyle Stoneplate is going to come in handy.

The item boasts stat increases of 40 armor and 40 magic resistance. But the item gets its strength through its ability to increase Braum’s armor and magic resistance further should he be nearby multiple enemy champions. Gargoyle Stoneplate also boasts an active effect that will increase Braum’s size as well as his health, making him the ultimate human shield to defend his allies.

Late-game items

Screengrab via Riot Games

Pauldrons of Whiterock

Pauldrons of Whiterock are the upgraded version of the Steel Shoulderguards, which levels up through completing challenges related to gold in the game. At its max upgrade, this item boasts 300 health, 100 percent health regeneration, and the ability to store four wards at a time.

Boots of Mobility

Boots of Mobility offers the greatest movement speed buff out of any of the game’s boots. This item is going to allow Braum to reach his teammates quickly, and while out of combat, the boots grant the champion a whopping 115 movement speed.

Locket of the Iron Solari

Another common tank support item, Locket of the Iron Solari will make Braum more durable with the addition of 30 armor and 60 magic resistance. The item’s effects are extremely useful in teamfights, granting a shield to Braum and his nearby allies.