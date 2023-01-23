Are Patch 13.2’s Grievous Wounds buffs enough to put an end to healing creep in League?

Ever since its release in 2009, League of Legends has been the epitome of a game that struggles to find a clear identity when it comes to healing. Looking to find the middle ground for healing without it completely taking over the game, Riot Games included healing in Keystones, abilities, runes, and items.

Over the years, healing in League has spiraled out of control, largely because there are now various sources of healing, including keystones, runes, items, and passives. With the release of season 11’s preseason on Nov. 11, 2020, and new and improved iterations of Grievous Wounds items, healing was toned down to reasonable levels. But, when the Durability patch dropped on May 25, 2022, and Riot nerfed overall healing and shielding in the game, strong Grievous Wounds were no longer needed. Over the course of 2022, however, Grievous Wounds once again became a problem and League players had no answer to it.

League’s upcoming Patch 13.2, which is scheduled to hit the live servers on Jan. 25, is set to buff Grievous Wounds, giving the lesser components of the item better value as well as a 40 percent Grevious Wounds debuff. But will the changes be enough to bring healing and shielding in order once and for all?

All changes to Grievous Wounds and healing in Patch 13.2

The first change you’ll notice when looking at the early patch notes for Patch 13.2 is that the lesser Grievous Wounds components will now give a 40 percent healing debuff instead of only 25 percent. This means having Grievous Wounds in the early game will help you put an end to champions like Soraka’s and Irelia’s healing before it runs out of control. In other words, you won’t feel like you’re losing in the damage department for buying Grievous Wounds as your first item and you’ll be able to win the laning phase more frequently by properly itemizing.

On top of this, Grievous Wounds debuff for completed items like Morellonomicon and Thornmail will now give 40 percent debuff instead of the original 25 percent. Although this is not a major buff, especially when compared to the buff’s lesser components received, it’s still a step forward when it comes to neutralizing healing.

Here’s the list of all changes Grievous Wounds items are getting with Patch 13.2.

Bramble Vest

Reflect damage increased from four to six.

Passive GW on being hit increased from 25 percent to 40 percent.

Thornmail

Reflect damage bAR scaling increased from 20 percent to 25 percent.

Passive now applies 40 percent GW on being hit, applies nothing on immobilizes (previously applied 25 percent GW on behind hit and immobilizes applied a further 40 percent Grievous Wounds.)

Armor increased from 60 to 70.

Executioner’s Calling

Passive GW on physical damage increased from 25 percent to 40 percent.

Attack damage reduced from 20 to 15.

Mortal Reminder

Recipe changed to Executioner’s Calling, Last Whisper, and Cloak of Agility (was previously Executioner’s Calling and Zeal).

Combined cost decreased from 750 to 150.

Total cost increased from 2,600 to 3,000.

Passive now applies 40 percent GW on physical damage, up from 25 percent GW on physical damage. No longer applies 40 percent after repeat attacks on the same target.

No longer grants seven percent speed.

No longer grants 20 percent attack speed.

Now grants 30 percent armor pen.

Is now “unique” with other Last Whisper items.

Chempunk Chainsword

Passive GW applied on physical damage increased from 25 percent to 40 percent, no longer applies further 40 percent while below 50 percent health.

Oblivion Orb

Passive GW on magic damage increased from 25 percent to 40 percent.

Ability power reduced from 35 to 25.

Chemtech Putrifier

Recipe changed to Oblivion Orb and Forbidden Idol (was previously Oblivion Orb and Bandleglass Mirror).

Combined cost decreased from 500 to 375.

Passive GW on any damage increased from 25 percent to 40 percent, no longer applies 40 percent GW on next damage via heals and shields.

Ability haste reduced from 20 to 15.

Ability power reduced from 60 to 40.

Now grants eight percent HSP.

Morellonomicon

Recipe changed to Oblivion Orb, Hextech Alternator, and Amplyfing Tome (was previously Oblivion Orb, Blasting Wand, and Ruby Crystal.

Combined cost increased from 450 to 715.

Total cost increased from 2,500 to 3,000.

Passive now applies 40 percent GW on magic damage (previously applied 25 percent GW on magic damage, and damage below 50 percent health applied 40 percent damage.)

Health reduced from 300 to 200.

Now grants 10 magic pen.

Will Grievous Wounds nerfs be enough to stop healing creep in League?

Image via Riot Games

These buffs are by no means a trifling change to League. The buffs to lesser components will reward players who know how to properly itemize in the early game. For example, if you buy Executioner’s Calling when laning against Soraka, you’ll definitely have an easier time nullifying her early-game healing and winning the lane as her total healing output will be reduced by 40 percent when you auto-attack her. Unfortunately, Grievous Wounds don’t scale as hard in the mid to late game since the debuff doesn’t increase when you buy a full item, meaning you’ll find yourself struggling to defeat a fed red Kayn once he hits that sweet three-item point.

While these buffs to Grievous Wounds overall will have an impact on the game, it’s highly unlikely they will put an end to the healing creep in League as there are plenty of healing sources in the game right now, including Keystones, runes, and items. You’ll likely be able to heal to full HP once the debuff runs out with no problem. On top of that, there are champions like Kayn and Irelia that have innate healing, and when you combine that with Keystones and items, it’s still difficult to shut them down.

Finally, Grievous Wounds debuff doesn’t scale well into the mid to late game as it will still give you only 40 percent debuff even when you complete the full item. Besides that, the devs are removing the passive that would increase Grievous Wounds by 20 percent upon hitting the same target for a couple of seconds.

Although these buffs to anti-healing items will leave more room for countering healing-dependant champions, it’s highly unlikely that they will completely end an era of League marked by healing creep. To put an end to healing creep in League, Riot will need to dive deep into all healing resources like Keystones and items and nerf them or remove them from the game entirely before adjusting Grievous Wounds.