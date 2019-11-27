Aphelios, Diana changes, and a variety of skins hit League’s PBE

New marksman champion Aphelios, Diana changes, and new skins are now available for testing on the League of Legends Public Beta Environment, according to Surrender at 20.

Players on the League PBE are already putting Aphelios and his unique kit to the test in the practice environment, discovering both the powerful potential and unique challenges the champion presents. Aphelios has an entire armory at his disposal and the various combinations of main-hand and off-hand weapons allow for some highly-damaging loadouts.

But because players won’t have much choice in what weapon pairs they’ll be using at any given moment, it’ll take a lot of improvisation and knowledge to master Aphelios’ many abilities. The marksman seems likely to frustrate a lot of players on release, but perhaps those who can match Aphelios’ religious fervor will be rewarded with the power locked within his kit.

Diana’s PBE updates are also available for testing. With a clear emphasis on smoothing out her laning phase and preventing her from losing relevance as an assassin, these changes could boost Diana’s profile for the 2020 season.

If you’re a fan of the Nightbringer, Dawnbringer, Sugar Rush, or Hextech skin lines, the new toys Riot has added for the holidays will also be welcome news. With such diverse picks as Nightbringer Soraka and Lee Sin, Hextech Swain, and Sugar Rush Evelynn joining the fray, players might find their new favorite skins on the PBE.

Players can expect to see Aphelios on the live client on Dec. 11 and many of the new skins over the course of the holiday season.