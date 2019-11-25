Riot Games recently revealed the kit of League of Legends‘ newest champion, Aphelios, who will be released next month. But many people are confused by the aspects surrounding Aphelios’ multiple weapon system.

Aphelios has five ranged weapons in total, all with their own basic attack and 50 ammo each. He carries two weapons at all times—he uses his main-hand weapon to auto-attack, but can also switch to his off-hand weapon by pressing W. He cycles through the five guns by running out of ammo for a certain type. The next gun in line takes its place while the empty gun heads to the back of the line to recharge.

Each gun has its own Q ability when used as a main-hand weapon. The guns will also get enhanced auto attacks against enemies who are caught in the blast of Aphelios’ ultimate, Moonlight Vigil.

Here’s a quick and easy rundown of what each gun does.

Calibrum, the Rifle

Calibrum is Aphelios’ harass weapon that has extra range on its auto attacks. When an enemy is damaged by a Q from Calibrum, they get marked. These marked enemies are then shot with a basic attack from his non-Calibrum weapon, which will usually be his off-hand weapon. This attack will also detonate other marks on nearby targets. Calibrum’s Q is called Moonshot and is a skillshot that damages the first unit hit and marks them.

Severum, the Scythe Pistol

Severum helps Aphelios with sustaining in lane and throughout the game by healing him for a portion of the damage it deals. If the gun overheals the player, it grants them a small shield instead. Severum’s Q is called Onslaught, which gives the player movement speed and also fires both the main-hand and off-hand weapons at the nearest enemy, prioritizing champions.

Gravitum, the Cannon

Gravitum is Aphelios’ utility weapon that applies a decaying slow on enemies. If you can hit an enemy with Gravitum’s Q, Eclipse, it’ll damage and root whoever was slowed by the weapon beforehand. Eclipse also doesn’t use Aphelios’ off-hand weapon to attack.

Infernum, the Flamethrower

Infernum gives Aphelios great wave clear by dealing increased basic attack and ability damage while creating a damage cone behind any units hit. This weapon’s Q is called Duskwave, which fires off a wave of fire that damages all enemies hit. Afterward, any enemy unit hit with the flames will get shot by Aphelios’ off-hand weapon.

Crescendum, the Chakram

Lastly, Crescendum is Aphelios’ boomerang-like weapon that players must wait to return after each basic attack. If players build attack speed, it increases how fast the boomerang travels. The closer Aphelios is to the enemy, the quicker Crescendum can return to him so he can attack again. Crescendum’s Q actually creates a turret that fires at the nearest enemy with Aphelios’ off-hand weapon.

Finding the right moment

“One of the benefits of not being able to choose which weapon you have is that we could make the combination of his weapons super OP in different situations,” Riot champion designer Stash “Stashu” Chelluck said. “Because of the ammo, you force players into a scenario where they need to recognize their strengths at that exact moment.”

Giving players five different weapons with multiple combinations with their main-hand and off-hand will allow people to pull off crazy plays based on what weapons Aphelios has in certain moments.

Players will need to prepare for certain moments by recognizing and preparing for particular weapons to be available, whether they’re going head-to-head against a duelist with Crescendum and Severum or helping their team siege a tower with Infernum and Calibrum.