All World Championship winners in League of Legends esports history

Welcome to the Hall of Champions.

Image via Riot Games

The World Championship is the most prestigious event on the League of Legends competitive calendar. The best League esports teams from around the world gather in a select location to find out who’s the best of the best.

Teams don’t make it to the World Championship overnight, however. Teams compete in regional leagues throughout the season and attend other major events in between to make sure they’re performing to the best of their abilities. Qualifying for Worlds is the ultimate goal of all League teams, but only the victors tend to be remembered.

The winners get to lift the trophy they’ve been dreaming of throughout their careers and take the largest portion of the prize pool. The following table features all Worlds winners and runners-up in League’s esports history, and each year will be a new opportunity for teams to engrave their names to the history.

YearLocationChampionScoreScoreRunner-Up
2011Jönköping, SwedenFnatic21Against All Authority
2012Los Angeles, USATaipei Assassins31Azubu Frost
2013Culver City, Los Angeles, USASK Telecom T130Royal Club
2014Singapore, Taipei, Busan, Seoul, SEASamsung White31Star Horn Royal Club
2015Paris, London, Brussels, Berlin, EuropeSK Telecom T131KOO Tigers
2016San Francisco, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, USASK Telecom T132Samsung Galaxy
2017Wuhan, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Beijing, ChinaSamsung Galaxy30SK Telecom T1
2018Seoul, Busan, Gwangju, Incheon, South KoreaInvictus Gaming30Fnatic
2019Berlin, Madrid, Paris, EuropeFunPlus Phoenix30G2 Esports
2020Shanghai, ChinaDamwon Gaming31Suning
2021Reykjavik, IcelandEdward Gaming32DWG KIA
2022Mexico City, New York, Toronto, San Francisco, AmericasTBDTBD

Who won Worlds the most times in League of Legends?

SK Telecom T1 has won the Worlds the most times with three titles to its name. When it comes to players who have won the Worlds the most times, the game’s undisputed GOAT Faker and legacy jungler Bengi share the crown with three Worlds titles.

Since SKT made changes to keep its roster as competitive as possible, only Faker and Bengi were with the team during its record-setting three championships.